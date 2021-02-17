X
X
Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021 Phase 3 Polling Live Updates: Polling begin at 6:30 AM

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021 Phase 3 Voting Live Updates: The counting of votes will begin at 4 PM.

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021 Phase 3 Polling Live Updates: After successful completion of two phases of Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections, the authorities have geared up for the third phase of elections to begin today i.e Wednesday from 6.30 am.

The arrangements have been completed for polling for the Panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh. The elections will be held in 20 divisions and 160 mandals across 13 districts. On the other hand, 579 panchayats and 11,732 wards have already been declared unanimous while the polling for the remaining 3,221 panchayats and 19,607 wards will be held tomorrow.

The counting of votes will begin at 4 pm and the results will be announced by night.

