AP Panchayat Elections 2021: SEC expresses satisfaction over conduction of third phase elections

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has expressed satisfaction over the third phase of panchayat elections across the state. He praised the voters for ironing out their faith in the democratic system. He lauded the cooperation of all despite the many troubled villages in the third phase elections.

He expressed satisfaction over the agency people rejecting boycott calls at about 350 polling stations and said tribal voters were happy to take part in the polls. He said that government employees were dedicated to duty management. He expressed grief over the death of a teacher Divya Kripavati while she was receiving treatment at a hospital due to illness.

The Election Commission extended its deepest condolences to the family members of Kripavati. Constable Kishore Kumar, who was on duty there, effectively controlled the violent incident in Vizianagaram district Choudavaram. He appreciated that it was very inspiring. The commissioner appealed to a large number of voters to participate in the last phase of elections as well.