Telangana MLC Elections 2021 Live Updates: Over 65% polling registered in Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam

Telangana Graduates MLC Elections 2021 Live Updates: Polling underway for Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates' constituencies. The polling began at 8 pm today and will conclude at 4 pm.

Around 1,530 polling centres were set up and 7,560 staff was deployed in the two constituencies at the polling centre.

As many as 5,31,268 voters from the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency and 5,05,565 from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency will exercise their vote in the election.