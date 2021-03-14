Telangana MLC Elections 2021 Live Updates: Over 65% polling registered in Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam
Telangana MLC Elections 2021 Live Updates: Polling underway for Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates' constituencies.
Telangana Graduates MLC Elections 2021 Live Updates: Polling underway for Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates' constituencies. The polling began at 8 pm today and will conclude at 4 pm.
Around 1,530 polling centres were set up and 7,560 staff was deployed in the two constituencies at the polling centre.
As many as 5,31,268 voters from the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency and 5,05,565 from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency will exercise their vote in the election.
Live Updates
- 14 March 2021 2:09 PM GMT
Telangana MLC polling process is peaceful in Cyberabad: VC Sajjanar
Hyderabad: Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar, along with Madhapur DCP Venkateshwarlu, Kukatpally ACP Surender, Kukatpally SHO Narsingh Rao and other Police officers today visited polling locations in Kukatpally, KPHB limits in Madhapur Zone.
The Cyberabad Police Commissioner reviewed the security and polling arrangements at various polling stations. He visited eight polling locations in kukatpally Zilla Parishad School Polling station and other polling stations and 7 Polling stations in KPHB limits.
The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate covers three districts of Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Hyderabad in 31 Police Stations with 1.22,744 lakh voters. There were a total of 180 Polling stations in 66 polling locations, he added.
“There was no untoward incident reported in the commissionerate during the polls. We have made sure that drinking water, tents and wheel chairs for the elderly have been kept at polling stations.”
He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and said that polling was conducted by strictly adhering to the Covid-19 norms.
- 14 March 2021 11:45 AM GMT
Telangana MLC election 2021: Graduates' MLC election concludes in Telangana
Telangana MLC election 2021: The polling for Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates' constituency has concluded on a peaceful note in Telangana. Read Full Story
- 14 March 2021 9:59 AM GMT
Telangana MLC elections Live Updates: 39% polling till 2 pm
39% polling recorded till 2 pm in graduate constituencies’ MLC polls.
- 14 March 2021 9:06 AM GMT
Telangana MLC elections 2021 Live Updates: Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar examining the polling centers for the MLC Election on Sunday.
- 14 March 2021 8:58 AM GMT
Telangana MLC elections 2021 Live Updates: Graduates are Standing in a Queue to cast their votes for Telangana Graduates MLC-Elections-2021 at Government Zilla Parishad High school Hyathnagar on Sunday.
- 14 March 2021 8:39 AM GMT
Telangana MLC elections 2021 Live Updates: Over 20 per cent polling registered till 12 noon in the Council elections under graduates quota on Sunday.
While 20.5 per cent polling was registered in Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad, in Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam 21.77 per cent polling was registered.
- 14 March 2021 7:58 AM GMT
Telangana MLC elections 2021 Live Updates: Warangal Urban Nalgonda Warangal Khammam Graduate Candidate Rani Rudramadevi Knowing Percentage At Arts and Science College in Hanumakonda
- 14 March 2021 7:53 AM GMT
Telangana MLC elections 2021 Live Updates: Warangal District Rural District Collector Harita exercised her vote.
- 14 March 2021 7:47 AM GMT
Telangana MLC elections 2021 Live Updates: Hyderabad records 19.57% polling till 12pm
- 14 March 2021 7:36 AM GMT
Warangal Urban Nalgonda Warangal Khammam Graduates exercising their right to vote at Arts and Science College Hanumakonda as part of the graduation elections.