Breaking News May 4 LIVE Updates: India, Telangana And Andhra Pradesh
Highlights
Breaking News Today, 4 May 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the breaking news from India & the World. You can find all the latest news from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as they break.
Breaking News Today, 4 May 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the breaking news from India & the World. You can find all the latest news from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Live Updates
- 4 May 2020 2:43 AM GMT
Karnataka: People seen standing in a queue outside a liquor shop in Hubli as state government permits sale of liquor between 9 am to 7 pm from today.
- 4 May 2020 2:40 AM GMT
Novel coronavirus deaths in the US climb by 1,450 in the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University shows: AFP news agency
- 4 May 2020 2:37 AM GMT
Liquor Shops Reopening In Andhra Pradesh From Today
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story