Close shave for migrants after bus rams into tree in Nizamabad

In a close shave for migrant workers from Rajasthan, a private travels' bus in which they were heading to their native place rammed into a tree here on Monday morning on National Highway 44 near Bussapur of Mendora Mandal in Nizamabad district.

All the passengers are said to be safe while the bus driver suffered minor injuries in the mishap. The authorities concerned arrived at the spot and provided medicine and food to the workers. Another bus was arranged to shift the migrants to Rajasthan.

The workers were given permission and issued passes to return to their native places. While some of them were heading in buses and others in trains and own vehicles.

On Sunday, hundreds of migrant workers staged a protest in Ramagundam and Hyderabad demanding the authorities to send them home. Meanwhile, around 1,200 migrants stranded in Telangana were sent back to their home places by a special train to Rajasthan on Thursday.