Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh News Today 31 May 2021
- 31 May 2021 5:44 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: Retired Head Master Kotaiah dies of coronavirus in Nellore GGH
A retired headmaster Kotaiah dies of Coronavirus on Sunday night while undergoing treatment at Nellore Government General Hospital. It is known that Kotaiah has revealed in front of the media that he had recovered with Anandaiah medicine. Read Full Story
- 31 May 2021 5:25 AM GMT
Stalin rule in Tamil Nadu comes as a whiff of fresh air
The era of old guards, M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa is over and the next generation politicians like M K Stalin have now come to power. If the month long performance of the new government is any indication, it appears that a breath of fresh air is there in Tamil Nadu politics. Read Full Story
- 31 May 2021 5:24 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh happy with my rule: Jagan Mohan Reddy
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday said that more than 85 per cent of the households in Andhra Pradesh were benefited by the schemes implemented by the YSR Congress Party government during the last two years in the state. Read Full Story
- 31 May 2021 5:22 AM GMT
Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy gets relief in cash-for-vote case
Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy has got the much needed relief in the sensational cash-for-vote scam case. Read Full Story
- 31 May 2021 5:18 AM GMT
Coronavirus in India: India reports 1,52,734 new COVID19 cases, 2,38,022 discharges & 3,128 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry
Total cases: 2,80,47,534
Total discharges: 2,56,92,342
Death toll: 3,29,100
Active cases: 20,26,092
Total vaccination: 21,31,54,129
- 31 May 2021 4:49 AM GMT
Petrol prices today, 31 May 2021: Petrol prices and diesel prices have hiked today at all major cities across the country. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subjected to change at any time as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices. Read Full Story
- 31 May 2021 4:47 AM GMT
Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges on 31 May 2021
Gold rate today on 31 May 2021: The gold rate have seen a surge at all major cities across the country on Monday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 49,960. However, the gold rates have been all-time high in the last four-month and let's have a look at today's gold rate at respective areas. Read Full Story