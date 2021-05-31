Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy gets relief in cash-for-vote case

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy has got the much needed relief in the sensational cash-for-vote scam case.

A division bench of the Supreme Court, comprising of Justices Gawai and Surya Kantha, stayed the cross examination of witnesses in the case till the completion of investigation by the State Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The SC also issued notices to the ACB. It asked the bureau to submit its counter within four weeks. The court passed the orders while dealing with the MP's petition.

The Enforcement Directorate filed a complaint in the case before a City-based court against Revanth Reddy MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and other accused. It urged the court to commence trial.