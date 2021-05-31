Stalin rule in Tamil Nadu comes as a whiff of fresh air

The era of old guards, M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa is over and the next generation politicians like M K Stalin have now come to power. If the month long performance of the new government is any indication, it appears that a breath of fresh air is there in Tamil Nadu politics.

Stalin is not new to politics or administration as he was the deputy chief minister till 2011. Unlike the trend that we are seeing at national level or in different states where any party that comes to power tries to decimate the opposition, Stalin at least for now has decided to keep politics aloof and seems to be taking opposition along with him. His act of appealing to all to put politics on back burner at least till the pandemic situation is over and drawing the experience and expertise of the ministers of the past government and officials who had been handling the situation is something that was never seen before in the State. In the past leaders of the two parties never dared to sit side by side even during social gatherings.

Another interesting issue is that he has decided to adopt politics of cooperation with the Centre. We are seeing how despite the claim that the Centre has been following Sab ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas, how Didi and Modi are clashing. While Didi makes noise, Modi works silently and takes to twitter and there appears to be no end to politicking. In the backdrop of this situation, the decision of Stalin to follow politics of cooperation is certainly a good move. He was quick enough to take a decision to impose lockdown from May 10 and despatched 22 of his cabinet colleagues to various districts of the State to oversee COVID related initiatives.

He seems to have adopted the policy of a proper mix of old and new war horses. He has also started focusing on his pre- poll promises. Tokens are being delivered at doorstep to those who are eligible for Rs 4000 cash grant as Covid relief to about 20 million people. Stalin also announced that State will meet the medical expenses of all Covid patients including those who are getting treated in private hospitals.

His appeal to Tamil diaspora to help the State to overcome the pandemic got him good results. Even some of the former ministers appreciated this move which again is a new and welcome development in Tamil Nadu. Another promise which he has made is free ride to women on state transport buses in Chennai and other urban areas. This was one of the first files Stalin had signed after taking oath as Chief Minister.

At the same time when it comes to issues like making sneaking Hindi under the guise of NEP, Stalin adopted a strong posture and is opposing it. The three-language formula will not benefit the rural people, is the argument of the Tamil Nadu government.

If Stalin succeeds in bringing a paradigm shift in economic management and finds resources to implement his welfare schemes while successfully fighting the pandemic and if he can provide a relatively clean government and if the Centre also responds positively to his moves of good Centre-state relations, the sailing would be fairly smooth for the young CM. It also remains to be seen if AIADMK will also change its outlook and adopt the policy of not opposing everything for the sake of opposition or not.