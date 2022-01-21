Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports 13212 new cases today

Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates today News on 21 January 2022: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bengaluru. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.

Coronavirus In India: India added nearly 3.50 lakh new Covid cases today, a nine percent jump from yesterday's 3.17 lakh cases which was also the highest in eight months. With a tally of 3.91 crore cases, India is the second worst-hit country after the US.

The active cases now comprise 5.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.50 per cent. The daily positivity rate is up from 16.41% to 17.94% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.56 per cent.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh reported 13,212 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 21,53,268 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, five deaths reported on Friday taking the toll to 14532. On the other hand, as many as 2952 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,74,600 and there are currently 64,136 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Visakhapatnam district reported 2244 new infections, followed by Chittoor 1585 and Anantapur 1235 while West Godavari has logged the least cases with 596 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.



