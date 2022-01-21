Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports 13212 new cases today
Coronavirus Omicron cases in India News Live Updates today on 21 January 2022: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bengaluru. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.
Coronavirus In India: India added nearly 3.50 lakh new Covid cases today, a nine percent jump from yesterday's 3.17 lakh cases which was also the highest in eight months. With a tally of 3.91 crore cases, India is the second worst-hit country after the US.
The active cases now comprise 5.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.50 per cent. The daily positivity rate is up from 16.41% to 17.94% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.56 per cent.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh reported 13,212 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 21,53,268 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, five deaths reported on Friday taking the toll to 14532. On the other hand, as many as 2952 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,74,600 and there are currently 64,136 active cases.
According to district-wise data, Visakhapatnam district reported 2244 new infections, followed by Chittoor 1585 and Anantapur 1235 while West Godavari has logged the least cases with 596 new cases in the last twenty-four hours.
- 21 Jan 2022 3:33 PM GMT
- 21 Jan 2022 3:23 PM GMT
Coronavirus in West Bengal: West Bengal reports 9,154 new COVID19 cases, 19,112 recoveries and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases 1,34,816
- 21 Jan 2022 3:18 PM GMT
Coronavirus in Mumbai: Mumbai reports 5008 new Covid-19 cases, 12,913 recoveries and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours
- 21 Jan 2022 3:17 PM GMT
33 Covid-19 cases detected at SAI Bengaluru, 16 of them hockey players, reports PTI
- 21 Jan 2022 3:17 PM GMT
Switzerland recommends Covid booster for children aged 12-15, reports Reuters
- 21 Jan 2022 3:16 PM GMT
Coronavirus in Delhi: Delhi reports 10,756 new Covid-19 cases, 17,494 recoveries and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours (ANI)
Total active cases 61,954. The cumulative positivity rate reached 5.16%.
- 21 Jan 2022 3:09 PM GMT
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Karnataka reports 48,049 new Covid-19 cases, 18,115 recoveries, and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours (ANI)
- 21 Jan 2022 11:57 AM GMT
Poland to shorten Covid-19 quarantine to 7 days, says PM (Reuters)
- 21 Jan 2022 11:45 AM GMT
Pakistan: 15 judges, 58 staff members test positive for Covid-19 in Islamabad, reports ANI
- 21 Jan 2022 11:44 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu government announces complete lockdown on January 23, Sunday
All restrictions imposed on January Sunday lockdown will be in place on January 23. Essential services will be allowed to operate. In addition, autorickshaws and cab aggregators will be allowed to operate from transit facilities like Chennai Central, Egmore railway station and Koyambedu CMBT for the benefit of passengers arriving from other cities and towns. The same relaxation is applicable in railway stations and bus terminuses in the districts.