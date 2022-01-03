Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates: Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus in India: India reports 33,750 fresh COVID cases, 10,846 recoveries, and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours
Active cases: 1,45,582
Total recoveries: 3,42,95,407
Death toll: 4,81,893
Total vaccination: 1,45,68,89,306
- 3 Jan 2022 6:36 AM GMT
Covid vaccination drive in Karnataka: Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai launches vaccination drive for children between 15 to 18 years of age at BBMP Govt Girls High School in Bengaluru
- 3 Jan 2022 6:35 AM GMT
COVID vaccination in India: Number of registrations for COVID vaccination of children aged 15-18 crosses 12 lakh: CoWIN data
- 3 Jan 2022 6:24 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu News: Omicron has emerged as a new threat. Everyone should take precautions against the coronavirus. Experts say Omicron causes mild disease in vaccinated persons...I appeal to all families to make sure that everyone in your family above 60 is fully vaccinated: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin
- 3 Jan 2022 5:59 AM GMT
India's Omicron tally at 1,700
- 3 Jan 2022 5:58 AM GMT
Covid Vaccination in Andhra Pradesh: The process of covid vaccination for teenagers has started across the state of Andhra Pradesh. The teenagers aged between 15 to 18 years will be given a Covaxin jab. The vaccination will be given to 25 lakh teenagers, which will continue until the 7th of this month. Read Full Story
- 3 Jan 2022 5:45 AM GMT
John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal test positive for Coronavirus
- 3 Jan 2022 4:44 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Telangana: Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy tests positive for COVID-19
- 3 Jan 2022 4:31 AM GMT
Visuals: COVID vaccination for children aged 15-18 starts in Uttar Pradesh
- 3 Jan 2022 4:30 AM GMT
Omicron spreads fast but causes very mild disease. The virus has weakened. It is like viral fever but precautions are necessary. However, there is no need to panic - UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
- 3 Jan 2022 4:04 AM GMT
