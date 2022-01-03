Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates: Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates today News on 3 January 2022: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.

Coronavirus in India: India reports 33,750 fresh COVID cases, 10,846 recoveries, and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours

Active cases: 1,45,582

Total recoveries: 3,42,95,407

Death toll: 4,81,893

Total vaccination: 1,45,68,89,306

Latest Coronavirus News