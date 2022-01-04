Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for Covid-19
Coronavirus in India: In another significant single-day spike amid the ongoing resurgence, India logged 37,479 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the overall active infection tally to 1,71,830, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Tuesday.
The active caseload now accounts for 0.49 per cent of the country's total positive cases, according to the Ministry.
Also in the same period, the country registered 124 new Covid fatalities, which increased the nationwide death toll to 4,82,017.
Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has climbed at 1,892, of which 766 have been discharged from hospitals.
So far, at least 23 states have reported Omicron cases, said the Ministry.
Live Updates
- 4 Jan 2022 6:29 AM GMT
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has only mild symptoms. Covid reaching the CM is not a big deal, but spreading among the people is a matter of concern. We need to be extremely cautious: Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain
- 4 Jan 2022 6:28 AM GMT
Bengal tourist among 3 found positive for Omicron in Odisha's Puri. The hotel has been declared a micro-containment zone. (PTI)
- 4 Jan 2022 6:28 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Bihar: 72 more doctors in Patna have tested positive for Covid-19. A total of 159 have been infected so far.
- 4 Jan 2022 6:02 AM GMT
COVID-19: AIIMS, Delhi cancels remaining part of winter vacation from January 5 to January 10; asks faculty members to join duty 'with immediate effect'
- 4 Jan 2022 5:57 AM GMT
Details: Punjab imposes night curfew from 10pm to 5am
- 4 Jan 2022 5:22 AM GMT
Delhi News: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tests positive for Covid-19
- 4 Jan 2022 5:09 AM GMT
100 students test Covid positive at Patiala Medical College
Around 100 students of Patiala Medical College tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. The authorities asked all the students residing in the hostel to leave their rooms immediately. Cabinet minister Raj Kumar Verka has confirmed the information.
- 4 Jan 2022 5:09 AM GMT
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests Covid positive, says 'symptoms mild'
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for Covid-19. He had isolated himself at home and said his symptoms were mild. He tweeted, "I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested."
- 4 Jan 2022 5:07 AM GMT
Coronavirus in India: India's Omicron tally has jumped to 1,892 as the country reported 37,379 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Around 766 recoveries from Omicron have been recorded and the daily positivity rate is at 3.24 per cent.