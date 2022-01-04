Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates today News on 4 January 2022: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.

Coronavirus in India: In another significant single-day spike amid the ongoing resurgence, India logged 37,479 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the overall active infection tally to 1,71,830, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Tuesday.

The active caseload now accounts for 0.49 per cent of the country's total positive cases, according to the Ministry.

Also in the same period, the country registered 124 new Covid fatalities, which increased the nationwide death toll to 4,82,017.

Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has climbed at 1,892, of which 766 have been discharged from hospitals.

So far, at least 23 states have reported Omicron cases, said the Ministry.

