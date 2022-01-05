Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates: India's cases double in four days to 58,097, deaths rise by 534 in the last 24 hours
Coronavirus in India: India has logged 58,097 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate is at 4.18 per cent the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.
Restrictions across India, currently in effect
♦ Uttar Pradesh: Night curfew extended from 10 pm to 6 am, instead of 11 pm to 5 am, from January 6
♦ West Bengal: Shopping malls, offices, metro to run at 50% capacity.
♦ Delhi: Night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am. Schools, cinemas, gyms, auditoriums, assembly halls, spas, yoga institutes, amusement and water parks shut
♦ Haryana: Offices to function at 50%, bars and restaurants to function at half capacity
♦ Jharkhand: Markets will be closed at 8 pm
♦ Punjab: Night curfew from 10pm to 5am
- 5 Jan 2022 5:22 AM GMT
Karnataka News: The Karnataka government has declared restrictions and announced new guidelines till January 19 in the wake of unprecedented surge of Covid-19 cases in the state on Tuesday.
The night curfew has been extended till January 19 and weekend curfew is also being imposed as preventive measure to check the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic.
- 5 Jan 2022 5:20 AM GMT
Uttar Pradesh schools closed, night curfew extended
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, in a late-night decision on Tuesday, has closed all schools up to Class 10 from January 6 to January 14 as the number of active Covid cases in the state crossed the 3,000-mark.
- 5 Jan 2022 5:19 AM GMT
Global Covid caseload tops 295 million
Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 295 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.45 million and vaccinations to over 9.24 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- 5 Jan 2022 5:18 AM GMT
149 new Omicron cases in Karnataka, tally rises to 226
Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar has stated that 149 new Omicron cases have been confirmed in the state, taking the overall tally to 226.
He said this late Tuesday night. However, the health department is yet to give details about the new cases and tracking of the primary and secondary contacts of these new cases.
- 5 Jan 2022 5:09 AM GMT
Malaysia reports 2,842 new COVID-19 infections, 31 new deaths
Malaysia reported 2,842 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 2,769,886, according to the health ministry. Some 332 of the new cases are imported, with 2,510 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.
- 5 Jan 2022 5:08 AM GMT
Mizoram reports 443 new cases and one death
- 5 Jan 2022 5:05 AM GMT
2,135 cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 detected across 24 states/UTs so far: Health Ministry
- 5 Jan 2022 4:38 AM GMT
India's new COVID-19 cases double in four days to 58,097
India reported 58,097 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, twice the number seen only four days ago, according to health ministry data, taking the total to more than 35 million. Deaths rose by 534, including the southern state of Kerala's updated death toll of 423, lifting the national total to 482,551.