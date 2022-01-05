Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates: India's cases double in four days to 58,097, deaths rise by 534 in the last 24 hours

Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates today News on 5 January 2022: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.

Coronavirus in India: India has logged 58,097 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate is at 4.18 per cent the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

Restrictions across India, currently in effect

♦ Uttar Pradesh: Night curfew extended from 10 pm to 6 am, instead of 11 pm to 5 am, from January 6

♦ West Bengal: Shopping malls, offices, metro to run at 50% capacity.

♦ Delhi: Night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am. Schools, cinemas, gyms, auditoriums, assembly halls, spas, yoga institutes, amusement and water parks shut

♦ Haryana: Offices to function at 50%, bars and restaurants to function at half capacity

♦ Jharkhand: Markets will be closed at 8 pm

♦ Punjab: Night curfew from 10pm to 5am

Latest Coronavirus News

