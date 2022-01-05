Andhra Pradesh logs 434 new coronavirus cases and zero deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 434 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 20,78,376 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, no deaths reported on Wednesday and the toll stands at 14,499. On the other hand, as many as 102 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,62,029 and there are currently 1848 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 68 new infections, followed by Visakhapatnam 63 and Krishna 61 while Prakasam district has logged the least cases with seven new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.15 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 32,785 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 58,097 cases and 534 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

Whe coming to Omicron cases in the state, the totally reaches 28 in Andhra Pradesh with seven new cases being reported on Tuesday followed by four cases on Wednesday respectively. The victims are said to be foreign returnees.

The state government has intensified its measures and started vaccination for children between age 15 to 18 on Monday.







