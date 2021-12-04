Cyclone Jawad Live Updates: Cyclone to hit the coast at Puri in Odisha on Sunday
Cyclone Jawad Live Updates: A severe cyclone formed in the southeastern Bay of Bengal at 11.30 am on Friday. It was named Jawad
Cyclone Jawad Live Updates: A severe cyclone formed in the southeastern Bay of Bengal at 11.30 am on Friday. It was named Jawad. It is presently located 280 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 400 km from Gopalpur in Odisha, 460 km from Puri and 540 km from Paradip. It is approaching the Uttaranchal coast at a speed of 14 kmph. It will approach the north Coastal Andhra and Odisha coasts on Saturday morning. It was later revealed that it was likely to change direction and cross the coast at Puri towards Odisha on the afternoon of the 5th. It will then weaken and form a severe cyclone over the coast of Odisha towards West Bengal. Also, winds of up to 110 kmph are expected on Saturday afternoon.
- 4 Dec 2021 6:43 AM GMT
Cyclone Jawad Live Updates: Lifeguards from the Odisha Fire & Disaster dept urge people to vacate Puri beach, in the wake of Cyclone Jawad
- 4 Dec 2021 6:42 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh Live Updates | Continuous rains witnessed across the district, windspeeds of 50kmph at few locations; 79 cyclone shelters operation since yesterday. NDRF, SDRF, fire teams on alert and deployed across the district: Shrikesh B Lathkar, Collector & DM, Srikakulam on cyclone Jawad
- 4 Dec 2021 6:24 AM GMT
Puri: Artist Sudarshan Pattanaik gives finishing touches to a sand sculpture to create awareness on Cyclone Jawad. (PTI photo)
- 4 Dec 2021 5:42 AM GMT
UGC-NET, IIFT exam postponed in some centres over cyclone 'Jawad'
The University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) and an entrance exam of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) that were scheduled for Sunday has been postponed in some centres of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal due to Cyclone 'Jawad'. The UGC-NET 2020 and June 2021 has been rescheduled for the centres in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur in Ganjam district and Gunupur in Rayagada district of Odisha, the National Testing Agency said in a notice on Friday. (PTI)
- 4 Dec 2021 5:42 AM GMT
Srikakulam: 17- year-old girl dies after coconut tree falls on her
A 17- year-old girl, identified as G Indu, died after a coconut tree uprooted and fell on her due to the strong winds at Meliaputti village Mandal in Srikakulam district on Saturday morning.
- 4 Dec 2021 5:41 AM GMT
Cyclone Jawad Live Updates: Schools shut in 19 districts of Odisha for today
In view of the impending cyclonic storm Jawad, the Odisha government has ordered to keep the schools closed in 19 districts of the state. The 19 districts wherein the schools would be closed are Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Koraput, Rayagada, Cuttack, Khordha, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Malkangiri, and Mayurbhanj. (ANI)
- 4 Dec 2021 5:41 AM GMT
Cyclone Jawad Live Updates: As the cyclone is likely to make landfall in Puri, the district administration issues emergency helpline number: 06752-223237.
- 4 Dec 2021 5:40 AM GMT
Cyclone Jawad Live Updates: UGC-NET exam scheduled for December 5 postponed in Odisha, Andhra
In view of cyclonic storm 'JAWAD' which is likely to hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Saturday, the National Testing Agency has postponed its University Grants Commission- National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) scheduled for December 5 in the states. (ANI)
- 4 Dec 2021 5:40 AM GMT
Cyclone Jawad: Over 54,000 evacuated from 3 Andhra Pradesh districts
As Cyclone Jawad is likely hit to north Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, the state government has evacuated over 54,008 people from three districts. The rescue team has evacuated 15,755 people from Srikakulam district, 1,700 from Vizianagaram and 36,553 from Visakhapatnam. (ANI)
- 4 Dec 2021 5:38 AM GMT
36 trains cancelled on Saturday
In light of Cyclone Jawad, 36 trains were cancelled on Saturday to ensure the safety of passengers.