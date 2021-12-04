Cyclone Jawad Live Updates: Cyclone to hit the coast at Puri in Odisha on Sunday

Cyclone Jawad Live Updates: A severe cyclone formed in the southeastern Bay of Bengal at 11.30 am on Friday. It was named Jawad. It is presently located 280 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 400 km from Gopalpur in Odisha, 460 km from Puri and 540 km from Paradip. It is approaching the Uttaranchal coast at a speed of 14 kmph. It will approach the north Coastal Andhra and Odisha coasts on Saturday morning. It was later revealed that it was likely to change direction and cross the coast at Puri towards Odisha on the afternoon of the 5th. It will then weaken and form a severe cyclone over the coast of Odisha towards West Bengal. Also, winds of up to 110 kmph are expected on Saturday afternoon.