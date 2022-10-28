Elon Musk acquires Twitter LIVE UPDATES: Fires CEO Parag Agarwal, CFO and others

The AFP news agency reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and fired top executives from him. This came before the Friday deadline to complete their purchase from the platform. Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal, Vijaya Gadde, Head of Legal, Policy and Trust Affairs; Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal are among the top executives who have been sacked, the Reuters news agency reported. He accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors about the count of fake accounts on the social media platform.



