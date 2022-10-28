Elon Musk acquires Twitter LIVE UPDATES: Fires CEO Parag Agarwal, CFO and others
The AFP news agency reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and fired top executives from him. This came before the Friday...
The AFP news agency reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and fired top executives from him. This came before the Friday deadline to complete their purchase from the platform. Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal, Vijaya Gadde, Head of Legal, Policy and Trust Affairs; Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal are among the top executives who have been sacked, the Reuters news agency reported. He accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors about the count of fake accounts on the social media platform.
Live Updates
- 28 Oct 2022 7:17 AM GMT
#ElonMusk #ParagAgrawal #TwitterTakeover #DonaldTrump— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) October 28, 2022
Suspended accounts coming back after Twitter takeover by Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/dmJBKaH89p
- 28 Oct 2022 7:14 AM GMT
Parag agrwal after leaving twitter office with his 42 million dollars. #ELONMUSK pic.twitter.com/gGXPRUt6xS— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) October 28, 2022
- 28 Oct 2022 7:13 AM GMT
Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022
- 28 Oct 2022 7:12 AM GMT
Donald Trump and Kangana Ranaut after #ELONMUSK's #TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/QC9NXFyHHo— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 28, 2022
- 28 Oct 2022 7:11 AM GMT
Elon Musk's first day at Twitter HQ#TwitterTakeover #ELONMUSK #ParagAgrawal pic.twitter.com/bUVG0XhwBI— Hariom Thakkar👨⚕️🩺⚕️ (@hariom_0702) October 28, 2022
- 28 Oct 2022 7:10 AM GMT
the bird is freed— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022
- 28 Oct 2022 7:08 AM GMT
Parag Agrawal was the CEO of Twitter for less than a year, and he’ll now walk away with $60 million after being fired by Elon Musk. Not bad.— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) October 28, 2022
- 28 Oct 2022 7:07 AM GMT
BREAKING: Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal have left the company, leaving Elon Musk in charge of Twitter.— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 28, 2022