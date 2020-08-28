Entertainment LIVE Updates: Tollywood and Bollywood Latest News Today 28 August 2020
Latest Tollywood News & Bollywood Latest Update
Entertainment Live Updates Today, 28 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Tollywood news and Bollywood Latest update from Tollywood and Bollywood. You can find all the latest news from Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam movies as they break.
Live Updates
- 28 Aug 2020 4:52 AM GMT
Bollywood News: Sushant Feared Heights, Claims Rhea; Actor's Pilot Dreams, Paragliding Videos Puzzle Fans Read Full Story
- 28 Aug 2020 4:51 AM GMT
Bollywood News: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has broken her silence over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Over two months after the death of the Bollywood actor, his girlfriend and live-in partner has chosen to talk about the events leading to his death. Read Full Story
