Koratala Siva issues clarity on Acharya controversy

Tollywood: Acharya is one of the exciting projects in Telugu, in recent times. Megastar Chiranjeevi plays the lead role and Koratala Siva is the director of the movie. A person named Rajesh came forward and alleged that his story has resemblances with Acharya. He alleged that Koratala Siva and Mythri Movie Makers lifted his story idea.

However, Koratala Siva responded to these rumors and controlled the further damage that can be caused to the film. In a news channel interview, Koratala Siva clearly mentioned that his story has no resemblance to Rajesh's story. Siva, on the record, clarified that his story is completely different.

With this clarification from Koratala Siva, everyone is positive that the issue ends here. Siva has a very good name in the film industry and people think that the director would never steal other's creative work. We have to see if Rajesh moves to the court.