What Happened At Sushant's Home Between June 8 To 14, Asks Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has broken her silence over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Over two months after the death of the Bollywood actor, his girlfriend and live-in partner has chosen to talk about the events leading to his death.



Talking about the last few days before the actor's death, Rhea says that she was asked to leave Sushant's home on June 8 as his sister was coming home. She said even though she wanted to stay back, he insisted that she leave. Angry over the fact that Sushant wanted to end their relationship, Rhea is believed to have left his Bandra residence in a huff. She also says that Sushant did not bother to check on her until 24 hours after she left home, but did send a 'how are you' message on June 10.

When asked if she believed Sushant's death was a suicide or if she suspected foul play, Rhea goes on to add that even she was dying to know the truth. The actress also said that she was part of the Justice for Sushant campaign. Rhea said She wants to know what happened at Sushant's home from the day she left his home till the time of his death.

"What happened between June 8 and June 14 after I left and Sushant's sister came home. I want to know," the Bollywood actress demanded to know.

Sushant was found hanging in his bedroom at his house in an upscale Mumbai locality. The CBI recently took over Sushant's death investigation to find out whether there was any foul play involved in the actor's death.