Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss TV show is now gearing up for the fourth season. This time, the Telugu show begins first unlike the last year. Last year, the Tamil show started first. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the host for the fourth season.

The show organisers released a promo yesterday, confirming the star date and time of the TV show. Bigg Boss is going to get telecasted from September 6th, 6pm. The show organisers are happy with the buzz that is going on around the show. 16 contestants are confirmed to take part in the show.

This time, Bigg Boss organisers are maintaining a standard operating procedure along with strict precautionary measures in the Bigg Boss house. The show organisers are making sure no hiccups arise, once the telecast begins.

The complete list of the contestants will be out soon. Keep watching the space!