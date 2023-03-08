International Women's Day 2023 Live Updates: Women Tech Leaders on "DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality"
International Women's Day 2023 Live Updates: The Hans India contacted the women leaders in technology to know their view on "DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality".
International Women's Day honours women's cultural, economic, political and social achievements. The day also marks a call to action to accelerate gender equality. Significant activity is seen worldwide as groups join hands to celebrate women's achievements or rally for women's equality. We wish for a gender-equal world free of bias, discrimination and stereotypes—a diverse and inclusive world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can erase the discrimination between men and women.
The theme for this year's Women's Day, as per the United Nations, is "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality", and it drives to highlight the importance of technology in bringing gender issues to light. Director General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay said, "This year, on International Women's Day, I would like to applaud this new generation of young women – for their courage in speaking out, inspiring others and mobilizing their peers for a more sustainable tomorrow."
Live Updates
- 8 March 2023 5:21 AM GMT
Divya Chethan Co-Founder, CBREX
“Women in non-traditional industries seem to be hesitant to try new things. But as someone with a recruitment background who became a co-founder of a B2B tech product company, I personally experienced the benefits of stepping outside my comfort zone when I was asked to head the product team. Although men dominate the tech industry, there is tremendous potential for women to excel in India's tech industry with just a little encouragement. As part of CBREX, a B2B talent management platform, I aspire to help more women discover new and exciting opportunities. Remember that every woman has support, whether from friends, family, or others. Believe in yourself, and you'll find endless opportunities for growth.”
- 8 March 2023 5:20 AM GMT
Swetha Kochar Partner at PKC Management Consulting
“Women with families, even in today’s generation show hesitance when it comes to building their careers. Being an entrepreneur for nearly 5 years, I am yet to see proportional contributions of women in business. Especially when it comes to an industry like business consultancy, there are still more men than women. This is due to the lack of belief in oneself. Business minds have for years been associated with men, thereby undermining the intelligence of a woman without her even getting the chance to showcase her intelligence.
I wish to see an increased number of serial women entrepreneurs and in C Suite positions who have the confidence and power to build themselves in career paths that are considered unfit for a family woman! People need to see that a house and a business can easily be built by a woman with just a little support from everyone.”
- 8 March 2023 5:18 AM GMT
Chaitali Pishay Roy Founder, CPR Consultants
“Women have always been inherently shy and introverted when it comes to putting themselves out there and being considered a leader. As a woman entrepreneur, I can feel and understand the needs of women leaders and associate myself with the hurdles and problems they face. This is one of the reasons I started CPR, where we provide reputation management and PR services, to make it available to clients beyond just the metro cities. There is phenomenal work being done in tier 2 & 3 cities of India as well, and we want to help bring their stories to the forefront, tell them to everyone, and help them sail through their entrepreneurial journey.
We have worked and continue working with fantastic woman entrepreneurs who have done tremendous work in traditionally male-dominated spaces like business consulting, alco-beverage companies, D2C brands, and more. These women leaders are not only breaking the traditional barriers by running successful businesses but also empowering many other women by providing them with jobs. It gives me immense satisfaction to help put such stories of grit, determination, and success of women entrepreneurs on the stage that they need and deserve.”
- 8 March 2023 5:16 AM GMT
Puja Issar Managing Director of India, AnitaB.Org India
“Empowering women is more than just a responsibility, it is a moral impetus for a better and more inclusive world. On this International Women's Day, let us celebrate the incredible women who are breaking barriers and driving innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), despite the inherent gender bias and discrimination.
As we celebrate their achievements and strength, we must also work towards creating more inclusive and diverse STEM communities that breaks down barriers and offer support to aspiring young women. Let us also challenge the stereotypes that often hold women back in STEM and advocate for equal opportunities, pay and representation. By promoting gender diversity, we can unlock new perspectives that drives innovation and solve some of the world’s most urgent issues. Because when women succeed, we all succeed.”
- 8 March 2023 5:15 AM GMT
Nina Nair Senior Vice President & HRD Head, India & Americas
“As an organisation, we have laid a strong focus on creating a gender-inclusive workplace. To enable this, our company hired over three thousand two hundred women employees during the year, taking the overall number of women in its workforce to over one-third. The company’s equitable and inclusive policies and initiatives have been lauded by the industry.
Our clear focus in the past years has been to make our organisation gender diverse and inclusive. We strongly believe that a collaboration of unique individuals creates inventive solutions. This is why we at [24]7.ai aim to create an equitable workplace that is flexible, supportive, and rewarding so that our employees are happy at work. Our focus on gender diversity has helped us ensure that over a third of our workforce are women, and even our senior leadership team comprises women who hold key positions across varied teams.”
- 8 March 2023 4:47 AM GMT
Upasana Taku – Co-Founder of Mobikwik
MobiKwik, the largest independent mobile payments network in India, was established in April 2009 by Upasana Taku and Bipin Preet Singh. It connects over 30 million customers with 75,000 businesses and enables you to shop at stores, pay bills, recharge, send money, and accept payments with just one tap. Upasana is a Stanford University alumnus with more than ten years of expertise in the fintech industry. Numerous people have found encouragement in her entrepreneurial career. She has received the Associated Chambers of Business and Industry of India's "Best Women Entrepreneur Award" for 2017. (ASSOCHAM). The co-founder, who is the first woman to lead a payments business in India, is currently focusing on the direction the country's fintech market should take.
- 8 March 2023 4:40 AM GMT
India has about 13.76%, female entrepreneurs. Which is more down than the average figures in developing and developed countries. The numbers are even more decreasing if we talk about specific sectors, like, the IT sector, of which India is considered to be a hub. That being said, there are some women in the IT industry who have stood out and proven themselves as leaders. As we celebrate Women's Day, let's celebrate some female leaders who have established innovative businesses in various domains.