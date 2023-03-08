International Women's Day 2023 Live Updates: Women Tech Leaders on "DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality"

International Women's Day honours women's cultural, economic, political and social achievements. The day also marks a call to action to accelerate gender equality. Significant activity is seen worldwide as groups join hands to celebrate women's achievements or rally for women's equality. We wish for a gender-equal world free of bias, discrimination and stereotypes—a diverse and inclusive world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can erase the discrimination between men and women.

The theme for this year's Women's Day, as per the United Nations, is "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality", and it drives to highlight the importance of technology in bringing gender issues to light. Director General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay said, "This year, on International Women's Day, I would like to applaud this new generation of young women – for their courage in speaking out, inspiring others and mobilizing their peers for a more sustainable tomorrow."