Janasena win in GP polls is a victory achieved in Telangana after a decade: AP Dy. CM

Karimnagar: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who came to Kondagattu to participate in various development programsme, addressed a meeting of Janasena party workers at the Brindavan Resort after the foundation stone laying ceremonies.

He said, "This is a victory achieved in Telangana after a decade. The people of Telangana need new leadership. Let's begin our journey of development from the panchayats. By winning as Sarpanches and ward members, you have all taken a very big step. No matter how long the journey, it begins with a single step. I hope that the step you have taken today will be the beginning of a brand new change”.

Pawan Kalyan said that achieving a 50 percent success rate among the number of candidates who contested is commendable. He expressed his wish that every single person who won as a Janasena Party supporter should raise to even higher positions.

He met with the candidates who recently won as Sarpanches and ward members on behalf of the Janasena Party in the Telangana local body elections, as well as the candidates who contested.

He congratulated each and every winning candidate by name.

Pawan Kalyan told them the journey they have started is crucial. The land of Telangana instilled consciousness in him and gave him courage to start the party. He said he has great admiration for the spirit of the Telangana struggle and not expecting anything from here. All should collectively render whatever service we can to our country and our Telugu land through the Janasena Party. Ours is a party born in Telangana. Let us stand by the people here, he said.

The AP Deputy Chief Minister wanted the Janasena workers to work together for the unity of the Telugu people. Telangana needs strong youth leadership. Fight according to your level and your region. I want you all to grow naturally with ideological strength. It is difficult to oppose those who have grown based on an ideology. I have practically demonstrated that. The politics of the two Telugu states are different, he noted.

Pawan Kalyan said the land of Telangana gave him the strength to fight. “If I have been able to withstand all the ups and downs in politics, it is because of the inspiration given by the Telangana martyrs. I have drawn immense inspiration from the long struggle they waged against the Razakars. If you can dedicate time, you can reach a good position in politics. 53 people have won. May you all have the blessings of Lord Anjaneya of Kondagattu.”

In this meeting, the party's Telangana in-charge and TTD LAC Chairman Shankar Goud, party Vice President and TTD Board Member B. Mahender Goud, party General Secretary Ram Talluri, party leaders Radharam Rajalingam, Mummareddy Prem Kumar, RK Sagar, Shirisha and others participated.