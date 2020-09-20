IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP Live Cricket Score: Dhawan falls early, Delhi Capitals one down

IPL 2020 Live Score Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Latest Cricket Score and Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab open their campaign against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. KXIP, who have never won the IPL, are aiming to go all the way this time with a strong squad at their disposal with the likes of Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami and overseas recruits Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, the in-form Nicholas Pooran and Mujeeb Zadran.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Punjab and Delhi have faced each other 24 times in the IPL with Punjab winning 14 encounters and Delhi 10. In the last five matches, Punjab has had the upper hand over Delhi, losing to the latter just once.



DC vs KXIP match details:

When is Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab?

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab will take place on Sunday, September 20, 2020.



What time is Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab?



Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.



Where will Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab be held?



Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab match will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.



Which channel will broadcast Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab?



Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab will have a live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

