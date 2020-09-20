IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP Live Cricket Score: Dhawan falls early, Delhi Capitals one down
IPL 2020 Live Score Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Latest Cricket Score and Live Updates: Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab in the second match of IPL 2020
IPL 2020 Live Score Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Latest Cricket Score and Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab open their campaign against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. KXIP, who have never won the IPL, are aiming to go all the way this time with a strong squad at their disposal with the likes of Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami and overseas recruits Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, the in-form Nicholas Pooran and Mujeeb Zadran.
Squads:
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen.
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Punjab and Delhi have faced each other 24 times in the IPL with Punjab winning 14 encounters and Delhi 10. In the last five matches, Punjab has had the upper hand over Delhi, losing to the latter just once.
DC vs KXIP match details:
When is Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab?
Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab will take place on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
What time is Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab?
Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.
Where will Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab be held?
Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab match will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Which channel will broadcast Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab?
Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab will have a live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select and on other regional channels of Star Sports.
Live Updates
- 20 Sep 2020 2:27 PM GMT
FOUR! Rishabh Pant gets his innings off to an aggressive start, playing a cut shot off a short delivery which finds its way to the boundary.
- 20 Sep 2020 2:26 PM GMT
WICKET! Shimron Hetmyer c Mayank Agarwal b Mohammed Shami 7 (13)
Shimron Hetmyer has been dismissed, after being unnverved by a short, ferocious delivery by Mohammed Shami, resulting in a leading edge to Mayank Agarwal. DC are in big trouble, with Rishabh Pant the new man in.
- 20 Sep 2020 2:26 PM GMT
FOUR! Shimron Hetmyer gets his first boundary of the innings, following the dismissal of Prithvi Shaw, smashing the short delivery confidently to the boundary ropes.
- 20 Sep 2020 2:18 PM GMT
Gowtham drops Hetmeyer So near yet so far. It was a difficult chance but it just went away from the outstretched hands of Krishnappa Gowtham. Shimron Hetmyer survives. But what about Shami’s bowling? He looked like getting a wicket every ball
- 20 Sep 2020 2:13 PM GMT
Dhawan run out! DC 6/1 after 1.4 Shami partners Cottrell with the new ball. Dhawan requires a spray after getting hit on his fingers with an awkard fend in the Cottrell over. A short delay because of that. Shami zips a ball through Shaw's defence - the ball magically goes through to the keeper, missing everything. 'How about that!' Shami says with his eyes to Shaw. Shaw swings and misses at the next ball. Dhawan is run out after a frantic moment of misunderstanding! Delhi 6/1 after 1.4
- 20 Sep 2020 2:12 PM GMT
Mohammed Shami to share the new ball
- 20 Sep 2020 2:11 PM GMT
Five runs from the first over!
- 20 Sep 2020 1:50 PM GMT
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI) - Lokesh Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.
- 20 Sep 2020 1:49 PM GMT
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma.
- 20 Sep 2020 1:42 PM GMT
Shreyas Iyer: We would have bowled first as well. I have learnt to take some responsibility, with the likes of Ponting and Ganguly, it makes my task a bit easier. Looking forward to a great season - We have plenty of options and it was difficult settling for the best XI - Hetmyer, Rabada, Stoinis and Nortje make our four overseas players.