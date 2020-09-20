Shreyas Iyer Profile: Termed as one of the future stars of Indian batting, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer is a mix of class and strength. He rose to fame after a breakthrough 2014-15 domestic season, where he top-scored for Mumbai and featured in the top 10 run-getters of Ranji Trophy with 809 runs at 50.56 in 10 matches. The following year, he bettered his performance by ending the 2015-16 Ranji campaign as the highest run-scorer with 1,321 runs at a whopping average of 73.38. He scored a century in the final to storm Mumbai to their 41st Ranji title.

Ahead of IPL 2015, the likes of Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) began the bidding war at the player auction to grab the talented Iyer. The war got more interesting when Delhi Capitals swooped in, who eventually signed Iyer for INR 2.6 crore.



Iyer ensured he lived up to the faith Delhi had shown in him by scoring 439 runs in 14 matches and that won him the award for IPL Emerging Player of the Year. He had a quiet IPL season in 2016 as he played just six matches, scoring a mere 30 runs. Iyer returned strong the following year, scoring 338 runs in 12 matches at 33.80. During the 2018 players' auction, Delhi Capitals retained their batting prospect, who was later handed the captaincy midway through the IPL 2018. After losing five out of their first six matches, Gautam Gambhir resigned as the Delhi Capitals captain and the team replaced the veteran with Iyer, who became the franchise's youngest-ever skipper.



Iyer once again did justice to Delhi's belief in him as he went on to score a match-winning unbeaten 93 off 40 deliveries against KKR in his first match as Delhi Capitals' captain. He led Delhi Capitals from the front, scoring 400-plus runs at an average of 37.36, including four fifties. In IPL 2019, Iyer was retained as Delhi captain, and once again the 25-year-old was impressive with the bat and the decisions he took on the field. He led Delhi Capitals to their first playoff in seven years. Even though Iyer's side lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 2, it was a start for a new chapter in the Delhi camp under a young leader.



Post the 2019 Cricket World Cup, which did not feature Iyer in the Indian team, the Mumbai batsman has established himself in the Indian limited-overs middle-order. During India's back-to-back series against the West Indies in 2019, Iyer scored four consecutive fifties. He carried the momentum into 2020 when India toured New Zealand, where Iyer registered his maiden One-Day International (ODI) century. Unfortunately, Iyer's first-ever hundred for India came in a losing cause as the Kiwis sealed the match by four wickets.



Iyer, who averages over 30 in the T20s having played 125 matches since his debut six years ago, will look to continue his fine form into IPL 2020 while leading Delhi Capitals, who are yet to win the title.





