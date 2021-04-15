IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, RR vs DC: Rajasthan Royals win the toss and elect to field

IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, RR vs DC: Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

After losing their opening encounter to Punjab Kings (PBKS), RR suffered another set back when their key all-rounder Ben Stokes was ruled out with a finger injury. While attempting a catch in the Punjab game, Stokes reportedly injured his index finger on the left hand. RR came close to winning the game but eventually fell short by four runs.

Meanwhile, DC will be without their South Africa's Anrich Nortje, who has tested positive for COVID-19. But Delhi will have Kagiso Rabada back in the team, who finished at the top of the wickets chart last season.

Delhi, under the new skipper Rishabh Pant, are coming off a superb win over three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). After dominating CSK across departments, the Delhi side is currently brimming with confidence.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC): Squads

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(c&wk), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Delhi Capitals (DC): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(c&wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel