Live
Just In
Leo Movie LIVE UPDATES: Thalapathy Vijay Movie's First Review OUT
Get the latest live updates on Thalapathy Vijay's new movie 'Leo' with the first review now available. Stay informed on the much-anticipated film's initial reception
Thalabathy @actorvijay Anna’s #Leo 👍🏽👍🏽 👍🏽@Dir_Lokesh excellent filmmaking , @anirudhofficial music , @anbariv master @7screenstudio 👏👏👏#LCU 😉! All the best team !— Udhay (@Udhaystalin) October 17, 2023
Live Updates
- 18 Oct 2023 7:19 AM GMT
The first Indian film to release in 37 European countries?— Vijay Makkal Iyakkam Qatar (@qatarvmi) October 18, 2023
It’s our Thalapathy Vijay’s #LEO — “WORLDWIDE LINK” 🎶💣🌍 pic.twitter.com/kto3uYowkr
- 18 Oct 2023 7:19 AM GMT
Brace yourselves for the HIGHLY ANTICIPATED release of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film, 'Leo'! 🦁🎥 With his mesmerizing charm and exceptional acting, this movie is on the path to creating history! @actorvijay🤩🔥 #LeoFDFS #LeoFilm #Vijay pic.twitter.com/hph4D69PgG— Pzeee 🦋 (@CricFreak018) October 18, 2023
- 18 Oct 2023 7:14 AM GMT
1 Day to go for Most Waited Indian Cinema #Leo 🔥🧊🏆— Anirudh Trends (@AnirudhTrend) October 18, 2023
May it comes under LCU, If yes We Want Rockstar @anirudhofficial as a LCU MD😉#AnirudhRavichander #LeoFDFS#LCU @Dir_Lokesh @7screenstudiopic.twitter.com/h6GSmxqp4Z
- 18 Oct 2023 7:02 AM GMT
‘Leo’ crosses $1 million mark in pre-sales at the USA box office; second film to reach this feet
The latest news is that ‘Leo’ has already crossed the remarkable $1 million mark in pre-sales at the USA box office, solidifying its position as the highest-grossing Indian film in premieres since “RRR.” The film has generated immense expectations and is set to enjoy substantial openings both domestically and internationally. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, Leo boasts an exceptional ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mysskin, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, and others in prominent roles. Read More
- 18 Oct 2023 7:00 AM GMT
Good Morning folks🌞— SaRath_SPs (@Sarathps1111) October 18, 2023
1 more day to go for #LeoFDFS 🔥💥
It will be a hell of a Theatre experience if we get a title card like this🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/K7LsUqFnyv
- 18 Oct 2023 6:59 AM GMT
#Leo In Lokesh CINEMATIC UNIVERSE Official Update is Coming 🔜 Enna Nanba Ready ah ?🔥🧊#WeDemand4AmForLeo #LeoFromTomorrow #LeoFDFS #LeoHindi #ThalapathiVijay#LeoAdvanceBooking #LeoTelugu #Leobookings #LeofromOct19#LeoTicketsHelp #Vikram #Rolex— 𝙈 𝙆 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙮 ⚡️ (@MKQueenVJ) October 18, 2023
pic.twitter.com/WbqhhKsD7i
- 18 Oct 2023 6:58 AM GMT
#LCU 💯 confirm by mafia black squad member 🥳🎉❤️🔥— 🇲🇾Endrum Thalapathy&Thalaivan rasigan🔥🇲🇾 (@Kaarthik2304) October 18, 2023
- #Leo
A Few More Hours To Go For Indian Biggest Cinema Celebration Begins #LeoFDFS 💥🥵
- #ThalapathyVijay #LokeshKanagaraj #LeoBookingsUpdate
Marana Waiting For #KamalHaasan Sir Cameo🤯⚡⚠️@sarwankp_offl @Pokkiri_Madhan pic.twitter.com/eyijUSHZwx
- 18 Oct 2023 6:58 AM GMT
Cooked by @Dir_Lokesh ..!!🛐🔥— ᴹᴿ᭄ᎷᎧᏂᎥᏖ (@KanthaleMohit) October 18, 2023
L.C.U..!!💥⚔️💥@actorvijay..!! 👑 #Leo #LeoMovie #LeoTickets #LeofromOct19 #LeoFDFS pic.twitter.com/VFCyVM9IOi
- 18 Oct 2023 6:51 AM GMT
#Leo release day a scenes…— Raghu Rajaram (@RaghuTweetbook) October 18, 2023
✅ #Kaithi revision
✅ #vikram revision#LCU connect notes
All ready for #Leofdfs 💥💥#LokeshKanakaraj #Leobookings #LeofromOct19 #ThalapathyVijay𓃵 #UdhayanidhiStalin #udhay pic.twitter.com/76MDlBdwzz
- 18 Oct 2023 6:50 AM GMT
BREAKING: Tamil Nadu government REFUSES to accept Madras High Court's reconsideration on #Leo 7 am shows.— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 18, 2023
Hence it is CLEAR now that there is no 4 am or 7 am shows for #LokeshKanagaraj's #LeoFilm.
As stated in earlier GO, Joseph Vijay's #LEOFDFS will start… pic.twitter.com/atGHvbTt7v