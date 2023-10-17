‘Leo’ crosses $1 million mark in pre-sales at the USA box office; second film to reach this feet

The highly anticipated release of Thalapathy Vijay’s movie “Leo” is fast approaching, and fans can’t wait to witness his performance on the big screen. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this film features Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady.

The latest news is that ‘Leo’ has already crossed the remarkable $1 million mark in pre-sales at the USA box office, solidifying its position as the highest-grossing Indian film in premieres since “RRR.” The film has generated immense expectations and is set to enjoy substantial openings both domestically and internationally. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, Leo boasts an exceptional ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mysskin, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, and others in prominent roles.

Produced by Seven Screen Studio, the movie features a captivating musical score composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Mark your calendars for October 19, 2023, when Leo will hit theaters in multiple Indian languages.