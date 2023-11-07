Live
Just In
Live Update: PM Modi public meeting In Telangana
PM Modi public meering-In Telangana, there is anti-BC and anti-SC rule. It is uprooted and thrown out.
The state of Telangana was fought for Nillu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu.
Live Updates
- 7 Nov 2023 1:23 PM GMT
The BRS promised to provide double-bedroom houses. But it has been hanging in the air for the past 9-years. At the same time, the Central government has provided four crore houses to the poor in the country.
The Centre has given 2.3 lakh houses to the Telangana.
Modi comes from a poor background and has ensured people do not go hungry during COVID-19 and launched a free raion scheme launched during COVID-19. It extended for five more years.
- 7 Nov 2023 1:20 PM GMT
Not a single teacher post filled in last 9-years. Thousands of schools in the state run with single teachers.
Should such a government which has cheated the people should be thrown out or not?
- 7 Nov 2023 1:18 PM GMT
The inefficiency of BRS has been letting down the unemployed for the past 9-years. Now, people are questioning the BRS failure to deliver its electoral promises to the unemployed, from job creation to providing unemployment allowance.
- 7 Nov 2023 1:16 PM GMT
BRS leaders' name figured to Delhi liquor scam. I want to make it clear that Modi guarantees that whoever looted people's money has to face the consequences.
Both the Congress and BRS are busy working for the welfare of their family members but not the people.
- 7 Nov 2023 1:16 PM GMT
t was BJP which gave 27 per cent reservation for BCs.
BJP is committed to the social justice of the backward classes
Every section of society should get the opportunity to be empowered and social justice.
Every SC, ST and BC are standing in support of the BJP.
- 7 Nov 2023 1:16 PM GMT
The BRS has never delivered on its promises for the welfare of the BCs
It was the BJP which has given constitutional status to the BC Commission.
- 7 Nov 2023 1:15 PM GMT
Earlier, BJP made a minority as the president of India,
It was the BJP which had supported the first SC to become Lok Sabha speaker.
It was the BJP which had made a Dalit, Ramnath Kovind as the president, Drupadi Murmu from STs become the president
It was the BJP which had made a BC as the prime minister
and it will be the BJP which will make a BC as the next chief minister of the state.
85 BC MP
It was only the BJP which will work for BCs in Telangana