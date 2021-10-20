Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh bandh today, call given by TDP after attacks on its offices

AP Bandh Live Updates: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has called for a bandh (shutdown) in Andhra Pradesh today over attacks on its offices, for which it blamed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regime. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu called the attacks "state sponsored terrorism".

He demanded a through inquiry on the attacks at TDP state headquarters at Mangalagiri in Guntur and its offices in several other districts, and imposition of President's Rule in the state by invoking Article 356 of the Constitution.

