Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh bandh today, call given by TDP after attacks on its offices

AP Bandh Live Updates: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has called for a bandh (shutdown) in Andhra Pradesh today over attacks on its offices, for which it blamed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regime. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu called the attacks "state sponsored terrorism".
He demanded a through inquiry on the attacks at TDP state headquarters at Mangalagiri in Guntur and its offices in several other districts, and imposition of President's Rule in the state by invoking Article 356 of the Constitution.
Live Updates
- 20 Oct 2021 4:40 AM GMT
Bandh evoked little response at Vijayawada bus station on Wednesday
- 20 Oct 2021 4:05 AM GMT
TDP MP, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu arrested
TDP Srikakulam MP arrested by police at Srikakulam on Wednesday when he prepared to attend bandh call given by the party. While the was interacting with the media police rushed forcibly and pushed the reporters and TDP leaders and arrested the MP. TDP leaders and MP strongly condemned the government dictatorial methods and suppressing opposition to conceal facts relating to public domain.
- 20 Oct 2021 4:04 AM GMT
Nagarjuna under house arrest in Cheepurupalli
- 20 Oct 2021 4:03 AM GMT
Police arrested TDP Kadapa parliamentary president J. Lingareddy in proddatur on Wednesday and shifted him to the police station.
- 20 Oct 2021 4:01 AM GMT
TDP leaders enforcing bandh in Mangalagiri
- 20 Oct 2021 4:00 AM GMT
Police and Parchuru MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao arguing at his residence on Wednesday morning
- 20 Oct 2021 3:58 AM GMT
Police take TDP leaders and workers into custody to foil Bandh at Prakasam
The Prakasam district police is making use of all opportunities to foil the state bandh call given by the Telugu Desam Party in the Prakasam district. They started preventive arrests and house arrests from the night of Tuesday and used force to lift the TDP cadre gathered at the RTC bus depots on Wednesday morning.
- 20 Oct 2021 3:58 AM GMT
TDP Chittoor Parliament President Pulivarthi Nani and other leaders staged dharna at Chandragiri. They were taken into custody by the police and shifted to police station.
- 20 Oct 2021 3:56 AM GMT
All the TDP leaders in Chittoor were house arrested here and the police have apparently decided to foil the state wide bandh call given by TDP on Wednesday. State TDP Secretary V.Surendra Kumar, TDP Mlc RJasimhulu and others were kept in side their houses . Obviously all the private educational institutions were remained closed . There is no deviation in the flying of Red buses.
- 20 Oct 2021 3:56 AM GMT
Bike rally by TDP activists on the NH 16 in Nellore city on Wednesday