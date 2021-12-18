Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 18 December 2021
Live Updates today on 18 December:
- 18 Dec 2021 5:25 AM GMT
Students who have failed in the first year intermediate exams can appear for the exam again in April 2022, said the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). "Students need not worry about the marks and they can take the exam again in the upcoming intermediate Public Examinations in April 2022," the board said. The first year exam results were announced on Thursday and the students who have objections with the marks can apply for re-verification or recounting by paying the fees. After the re-verification, the students will be provided with the scanned copies of their answer sheets along with the result, the board added. This year, the intermediate pass percentage has been reduced drastically by 11 per cent . A total of 49 per cent students both in regular and vocational were passed which include 56 per cent of females and 42 per cent of males. Last year, the pass percentage was 60.01 per cent.Read more
- 18 Dec 2021 5:13 AM GMT
Ongole: The members of nine bank employees and officers unions under the United Forum of Bank Unions demanded the Central government to stop the measures to privatise the nationalised banks in the country. As part of the two-day strike, the bankers organised a motorbike rally through the streets of the Ongole town on Friday. The rally started from Mini Stadium and went on through Church Centre, Trunk Road, Old Market, Addanki Bus Stand centre, RTC depot, Mangamur Road, Court Centre and reached the Collectorate centre, where they formed a human chain.
- 18 Dec 2021 5:12 AM GMT
Three people were dead and one another suffered serious injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into median here on HCU road in Gachibowli. The deceased are two junior artists and a bank employee. The incident occurred around 3.30 am on Saturday when the bank employee Abdul lost control over the steering wheel and rammed the car into median. The police said that the deceased were identified as M Manasa (21) and N Manasa (23), who were the residents of a hostel in Ameerpet and Abdul Rahim, who works in Axis Bank in Madhapur. He was identified as the native of Vijayawada. Another junior artist who injured in the mishap is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The police sent the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. They registered a case and launched an investigation.