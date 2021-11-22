Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 22 November 2021
Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 22 November 2021
Live Updates today on 22 November: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break.
Live Updates
- 22 Nov 2021 6:07 AM GMT
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who has been to New Delhi is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss over paddy procurement in Telangana. The CM may also talk about other pending issues related to the state. The Chief Minister will direct the farmers on paddy cultivation based on the centre's decision on paddy purchase. Depending upon the talks, K Chandrasekhar Rao make a clear announcement on Yasangi crops. Issues like Krishna water sharing, setting up of Krishna tribunal, tribal reservation, SC census are also likely to be discussed. The CM was accompanied to New Delhi with ministers Niranjan Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar and CS Somesh Kumar.Read more
- 22 Nov 2021 5:15 AM GMT
The Andhra Pradesh assembly meetings have continued for the third consecutive day on Monday. State Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu will introduce the amendment bill for the registration of horticulture and nurseries. Minister Venugopal Krishna will introduce the BC caste census resolution. There will be a short discussion on the welfare of SC, BC and minorities.Read more
- 22 Nov 2021 5:02 AM GMT
In a tragic incident, a man died after jumping in front of a train here at Ramagundam railway station of Peddapally district. Sanjay Kumar (27), a native of Kaira in Odisha was working a hardware shop in Hyderabad along with his grandfather. According to JRP head constable Suresh, Sanjay Kumar is said to be mentally ill and has been undergoing treatment. On Sunday, he went to Ramagundam railway station from Hyderabad where he jumped in front of Rajdhani express that was going to Bengaluru from New Delhi. The railway police sent the body for autopsy. A case has been registered.