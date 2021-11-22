AP Assembly Session begins on the third day with a discussion on Disha Act

The Andhra Pradesh assembly meetings have continued for the third consecutive day on Monday. State Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu will introduce the amendment bill for the registration of horticulture and nurseries. Minister Venugopal Krishna will introduce the BC caste census resolution. There will be a short discussion on the welfare of SC, BC and minorities.

Meanwhile, During the debate on Disha Act, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had laid the foundation stone for women's safety and opined that it is possible to control crimes against women through the Disha Act. She said over 89 lakh people have downloaded the Disha app and women helpdesks have been set up in every PS. Sucharitha said awareness programs on Disha Act have been carried out from time to time.

On the other hand, YSRCP MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that fee reimbursement was given under Jagananna Vidya Deevena. He said fee reimbursement has been given to over 37 lakh students and admissions in schools have increased with the scheme. Govardhan Reddy said the future of children was set aside by the previous government.