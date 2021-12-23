Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 23 December 2021
- 23 Dec 2021 7:42 AM GMT
Telangana: Telangana high court on Thursday directed the state government to tighten restrictions for the Christmas, New Year and Sankranti celebrations amid rising Omicron cases.The court asked the government to ensure the people stop moving in groups at the public places. "Cases Omicron variant are rising in the state and the government should be on alert and impose restrictions to prevent spread of infection during festivals and others celebrations," the court observed.The government was also asked to conduct RT-PCR tests on the people arriving from different states at Hyderabad airport. At present, the government is conducting the tests on the two per cent of international passengers arriving in addition to the passengers from 'at risk' countries.The high court further asked the government to issue the orders pertaining to restrictions in the state within two days.
- 23 Dec 2021 6:40 AM GMT
A dumper operator died in RG3 of OCP-1 of Singareni on Thursday morning after the dumper collided with another dumper. He was identified as Srinivas. The Singareni officials rushed to the spot after learning about the accident. The body was shifted for autopsy. A pall of gloom surrounded the family with the sudden death of Srinivas at work. On November 10, four workers of Singareni collieries died after the roof of mine collapsed while they were working at Srirampur in Mancherial district. The accident occurred when the workers were doing roof stitching work in the underground mine. The workers were trapped under the debris and lost their lives.
- 23 Dec 2021 6:26 AM GMT
Following the controversy erupted at Ramatheertham temple while laying the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the temple, a case has been registered against former minister Ashok Gajapati Raju. EO DVV Prasad had complained to police against Ashok Gajapati Raju alleging of interfering into his duties during the laying of the foundation stone of the Ramatheertham temple. EO Prasad alleged in the complaint that he had acted improperly at the stone laying arrangements. Police have registered a case under sections 473 and 353 against Ashok Gajapati Raju and others. EO Prasad has also clarified that there was no breach of protocol against Ashok Gajapati who is the hereditary trustee of the temple.Read more
- 23 Dec 2021 6:16 AM GMT
#Tirupati City records the Coldest day of this year with 15.8 degrees Today Morning. The Cold wave will continue Tomorrow also. Please stay indoors till weather turns warm, from 10 am onwards.— Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) December 23, 2021
- 23 Dec 2021 5:41 AM GMT
As part of three-day tour of Kadapa, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive in the district on Thursday. On the first day of the tour today, he will lay the foundation stone for various development works in Proddatur and address a public meeting to be held there. Later, the chief minister will go to Badvel and lay the foundation stone for setting up a new RDO office there followed by laying of the foundation stone for the Century Plywood industry at Gopavaram.The chief minister will then reach Kopparthi in the Kamalapuram constituency and lay the foundation stone for various industries there. On the second day of his tour on 24th, Idupulapaya and Pulivendula and will take part in various activities. On this occasion, special prayers will be offered at the YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya.Read more
- 23 Dec 2021 5:18 AM GMT
TTD officials said that the special darshan tickets for January will be released on the 24th of this month. It said that 6,20,000 tickets will be issued at the rate of 20,000 per day. The tickets for the special darshan of Rs. 300 will be available online from December 24 at 9 am. Meanwhile, the officials said that the Sarvadarshan tokens for January will be issued from December 25. According to the TTD, 5000 tickets will be issued offline and another 5000 online on daily basis. About 55 lakh tickets will be issued at the rate of 5000 per day. On the other hand, the Tirumala accommodation quota will be released on the 27th of this month at 9 am. Devotees can avail of accommodation from January 11 to 14 at current Booking in Tirumala. Authorities have advised devotees to book darshan and accommodation in advance in online mode.
- 23 Dec 2021 5:18 AM GMT
The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is set to run 3,845 specila buses for Medaram jatara. The buses will be run from February 16 to 19. In 2020, the TSRTC operated the same number of buses expecting 21 lakh devotees, attending the jatara. While most the devotees attend to the jatara from erstwhile Warangal district, the TSRTC will be operating 2,250 buses from Warangal RTC region. Besides, two AC buses will be run from Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the TSRTC is constructing a bus stand in 50 acres for the halt the buses. Earlier this month, minister Satyavati Rathod reviewed the jatara works and directed the officials to ensure hassle-free darshan of the tribal goddess to the devotees. She also told the TSRTC officials to operate adequate number of buses to Medaram from various destinations.