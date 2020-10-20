Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus, Today 20 October 2020
Weather in Hyderabad will be 27 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:11 AM and will set at 5:51 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 20 will be 96% and Air Quality will be Fair with 91 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 28 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 24 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:01 AM and will set at 5:42 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 20 will be 93% and Air Quality will be Fair with 47 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 20 (2 Rabi ul Awal, 1442); Fajr: 4:59 AM; Sunrise: 6:10 AM; Dhuhr: 12:02 PM; Asr: 3:22 PM; Maghrib: 5:52 PM; Isha: 7:05 PM
- 20 Oct 2020 5:13 AM GMT
Telangana News: The cotton crop from Telangana is yet to be harvested, farmers arriving huge loads of cotton bordering from the erstwhile Warangal district in Enumamula agriculture market at Warangal on Tuesday.
- 20 Oct 2020 5:03 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Despite the coronavirus cases are declining in Andhra Pradesh, it is still posing a threat to the people with new people affecting with dreadful virus. In this backdrop, as many as 29 students of a school in Srisailam Sunnipenta in Kurnool district were infected with Coronavirus who were undergone tests. With this, DEO Sairam issued key directives of conducting tests to the students in all schools across the district. Schools were instructed to strictly adhere to coronavirus rules. Read Full Story
- 20 Oct 2020 5:02 AM GMT
Coronavirus in India: India reports 46,791 new COVID19 cases & 587deaths in last 24 hours.
Total cases - 75,97,064
Active cases - 7,48,538 (dip by 23,517 since y'day)
Cured/discharged/migrated - 67,33,329 (rise by 69,721 since y'day)
Deaths - 1,15,197 (rise by 587 since y'day)
- 20 Oct 2020 5:01 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Telangana: Telangana recorded 1,486 COVID19 cases, 1,891 recoveries and 7 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,24,545 including 2,02,577 recoveries, 1,282 deaths and 20,686 active cases: State Health Department
- 20 Oct 2020 3:44 AM GMT
Telangana News: Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to treat the disaster caused in Telangana following heavy rains as national calamity.