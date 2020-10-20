29 school students tests positive for coronavirus in Kurnool, DEO issues key directives

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Despite the coronavirus cases are declining in Andhra Pradesh, it is still posing a threat to the people with new people affecting with dreadful virus. In this backdrop, as many as 29 students of a school in Srisailam Sunnipenta in Kurnool district were infected with Coronavirus who were undergone tests. With this, DEO Sairam issued key directives of conducting tests to the students in all schools across the district. Schools were instructed to strictly adhere to coronavirus rules.

It is learned that Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has revealed that schools will be opened in AP from the 2nd of next month. However, it remains to be seen whether the schools would be opened on the scheduled date with the students affecting with coronavirus.

Andhra Pradesh has seen a sharp drop in coronavirus cases with less than 3,000 cases were reported on Monday. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Monday, 61,330 people were tested for coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 2,918 tested positive, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 7,86,050.

Meanwhile, the discharges have also dropped drastically in the state. On Sunday, 4,303 people were completely recovered from the coronavirus. Of total 7,86,050 positive cases registered across the state, 7,44,532 have been discharged and 35,065 are currently being treated at various hospitals respectively.