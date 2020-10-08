Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Coronavirus, Today 8 October 2020

Live Updates Today 8 October 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Karnataka. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 7 October Telangana recorded 2,154 COVID19 cases, 2,239 recoveries and 8 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,04,748 including 1,77,008 recoveries, 1,189 deaths and 26,551 active cases.



Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 7 October 5,120 new COVID19 cases and 34 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state is now 7,34,427 including 49,513 active cases, 6,78,828 recoveries and 6,086 deaths.



Coronavirus in Karnataka as on 7 October Karnataka reported 10,947 new COVID-19 cases, 9,832 discharges and 113 deaths today, taking total cases to 6,68,652 including 5,42,906 discharges and 9,574 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,16,153.



Coronavirus in India as on 7 October India's COVID19 tally crosses 67-lakh mark with a spike of 72,049 new cases & 986 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 67,57,132 including 9,07,883 active cases, 57,44,694 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,04,555 deaths.



Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:08 AM and will set at 5:59 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 8 will be 92% and Air Quality will be Fair with 123 AQI.



Weather in Vijayawada will be 34 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:58 AM and will set at 5:50 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 8 will be 97% and Air Quality will be Fair with 38 AQI.



Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 8 (20 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:56 AM; Sunrise: 6:07 AM; Dhuhr: 12:04 PM; Asr: 3:26 PM; Maghrib: 6:00 PM; Isha: 7:12 PM



