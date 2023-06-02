  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Live Updates

Odisha Train Accident Live Updates: Railway minister announces ₹10 lakh ex gratia for kin of deceased, ₹2 lakh for those severely injured

Major train accident in Odisha
x

Major train accident in Odisha

Highlights

Odisha: In a major train accident Howarh Chennai Coromandal Express collided with a goods train at Baleswar district Bahnag, 40 kms from Balasore....

Odisha: In a major train accident Howarh Chennai Coromandal Express collided with a goods train at Baleswar district Bahnag, 40 kms from Balasore. According to preliminary reports about 7 bogies are said to have derailed.


Show Full Article

Live Updates

2023-06-02 17:03:25
>Load More
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X