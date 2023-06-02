Live
- Bengaluru: 200 units of free electricity, Gruha Lakshmi schemes from July
- Rs 13.69 cr farm equipment given to 160 farmers’ groups in Tirupati
- Bengaluru: Rs 2,000 notes are in use for buying gold
- Visakhapatnam : 5-day Ayurveda workshop concludes
- Visakhapatnam: 100-bed hospital launched as a part of G20 Summit Series
- Tumakuru: Huge rush for admission in Siddaganga Mutt school
- Vizianagaram: Supporting farmers is govt’s aim says Botcha Satyanarayana
- Visakhapatnam: BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao urges disclosure of Special Investigation Team reports
- Visakhapatnam: Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences collects organs first time from a braindead person
- Ongole: SP Malika Garg assures to resolve grievances of police
Odisha Train Accident Live Updates: Railway minister announces ₹10 lakh ex gratia for kin of deceased, ₹2 lakh for those severely injured
Odisha: In a major train accident Howarh Chennai Coromandal Express collided with a goods train at Baleswar district Bahnag, 40 kms from Balasore....
Odisha: In a major train accident Howarh Chennai Coromandal Express collided with a goods train at Baleswar district Bahnag, 40 kms from Balasore. According to preliminary reports about 7 bogies are said to have derailed.
Live Updates
- 2 Jun 2023 6:03 PM GMT
Odisha train accident | Injured victims of the train accident brought to a hospital in Balasore. pic.twitter.com/ubVbRFe49Q— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023
- 2 Jun 2023 6:03 PM GMT
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao expressed deep shock over the train mishap of Coromandel Express
CM KCR expressed his deepest condolences to the He requested the State and Union Governments to take steps to provide better treatment to the injured and extend adequate support to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.
- 2 Jun 2023 5:15 PM GMT
Rescue operation on at Bahanaga railway station. Several trains cancelled and diverted. #Odisha#CoromandelExpressDerailment pic.twitter.com/behgzAS9NP— Hemant Kumar Rout (@TheHemantRout) June 2, 2023
- 2 Jun 2023 5:14 PM GMT
Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an unfortunate rail accident in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue operations and quick recovery of the injured.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 2, 2023
- 2 Jun 2023 5:12 PM GMT
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Help desk set up at Chennai railway station in the aftermath of train accident in Odisha's Balasore involving Chennai bound Coromandel express train from Howrah. pic.twitter.com/5jo3LW1XnY— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023
- 2 Jun 2023 5:12 PM GMT
#WATCH | Visuals from the site of the train accident in Odisha's Balasore district where two passenger trains and one good train met with an accident leaving hundreds injured. Rescue operation is underway at the spot. pic.twitter.com/fnz6BISEPl— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023
- 2 Jun 2023 5:10 PM GMT
Anguished by the tragic news of the accident involving the Coromandel Express, in Balasore, Odisha.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 2, 2023
My heart goes out to the bereaved families. Wishing for the speedy recovery of those injured.
I urge Congress workers & leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts.
- 2 Jun 2023 5:10 PM GMT
Large no of buses being mobilised to shift injured to hospital: Odisha chief secretary
Nearly 50 ambulances have reported but the injured appear far too many. Large no of buses being mobilised to shift injured to hospital: Odisha Chief Secretary