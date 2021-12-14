Omicron Coronavirus India Live Updates: 3 new Omicron cases from Maharashtra, Gujarat; India's count 41

Omicron Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Three new cases of Omicron were reported in India on Monday – two in Maharashtra (one each in Latur and Pune) and one in Gujarat's Surat – taking the total tally of the new coronavirus variant in the country to 41. With this, the number of Omicron cases in Maharashtra rose to 20 and in Gujarat to 4. The other states to have reported the new variant are Rajasthan (9), Karnataka (3), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (2) and Chandigarh (1).

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has reported the first death of a person infected with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The news was confirmed by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.

