Live
- SC grants bail to ex-Rajasthan Minister's close aide in Jal Jeevan Mission scam case
- Maruti Suzuki India achieves 2 million units in a calendar year for 1st time
- Indian firms raise over Rs 3 lakh crore from stock market in 2024
- 98.5 pc land records digitised under Central scheme: Rural Development Minister
- Congress corners MP govt over mounting debt, demands white paper on expenses
- President Draupadi Murmu emphasises Excellence and Health at Mangalagiri AIIMS First Convocation
- Another Twist in the Manchu Family: Nirmala Denies Manoj's Allegations
- HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Clarifies Stance on Demolitions
- Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli’s Upcoming Film: Shooting to Begin After Sankranti
- Somesh Thakre videos trends number 1 on YouTube, garners views in millions
Just In
Live Update: One Nation one election bill to be referred to Joint Parliament Committee
The Law Minister requested the Speaker to refer the One Nation One Election Bill amidst a strong protest by the Congress, Samajwadi Party and other opposition party.
The Law Minister requested the Speaker to refer the One Nation One Election Bill amidst a strong protest by the Congress, Samajwadi Party and other opposition party.
Live Updates
- 17 Dec 2024 1:36 PM IST
TMC calls ONOE an unabashed attack on democracy, SP chief calls it ‘conspiracy’
Amid rumblings within the INDIA bloc, the Opposition parties led by Trinamool Congress (TMC), Samajwadi Party (SP) and few others seem to have joined forces in targeting the Centre over the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill. Read more...
- 17 Dec 2024 1:31 PM IST
‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill tabled in Lok Sabha, Opposition protests
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Constitution Amendment Bill for ‘One Nation, One Election’ (ONOE Bill) in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Read more...
- 17 Dec 2024 1:18 PM IST
Most of the INDIA BLOC members opposed the bill saying it is anti federal. The bill has been put to vote on whether to admit or not. For the first time electronic machine is being used for voting is taking place.
- 17 Dec 2024 1:16 PM IST
The government asked the Speaker to refer the Bill to the Parliamentary Panel even as the Congress demanded its "withdrawal".
Opposing the introduction of the Bill, Congress MP Manish Tewari said the proposal is "beyond this House's legislative competence" and demanded it must be "withdrawn immediately".
"Beyond the 7th Schedule of the Constitution lies the basic structure doctrine, which outlines certain features of the Indian Constitution that even the amending powers of this House cannot alter", he said as the Bill was moved in the Lok Sabha.
- 17 Dec 2024 1:16 PM IST
The Law Minister requested the Speaker to refer the One Nation One Election Bill amidst a strong protest by the Congress, Samajwadi Party and other opposition party.
The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will now form the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to further study the Bill.
The Simultaneous Elections Bill, popularly known as
The One Nation, One Election or ONOE Bill also known as Simultaneous Elections Bill was approved by the Union Cabinet on Thursday.
- 17 Dec 2024 1:16 PM IST
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Tuesday introduced .