Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 1 November 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 1 November 2020

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 31 October Telangana recorded 1,445 COVID19 new cases, 1,486 recoveries and 6 deaths on 30th October, taking total cases to 2,38,632 including 2,18,887 recoveries, 1,336 deaths and 18,409 active cases: State Health Department, Govt of Telangana.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 31 October Andhra Pradesh reports 2,783 new COVID19 cases taking total positive cases in the State to 8,23,348 There are 24,575 active cases and 7,92,083 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,690, as per State Health Department.

Coronavirus in India as on 31 October With 48,268 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 81,37,119. With 551 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,21,641. Total active cases are 5,82,649 after a decrease of 11,737 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 74,32,829 with 59,454 new discharges in the last 24 hrs.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 17 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:15 AM and will set at 5:45 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on November 1 will be 80% and Air Quality will be Fair with 137 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 34 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:05 AM and will set at 5:36 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on November 1 will be 88% and Air Quality will be Fair with 138 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on November 1 (14 Rabi ul Awal, 1442); Fajr: 5:02 AM; Sunrise: 6:14 AM; Dhuhr: 12:00 PM; Asr: 3:18 PM; Maghrib: 5:45 PM; Isha: 06:59 PM

