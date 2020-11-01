Corona update: 1,416 new cases, 5 deaths in Telangana

Telangana registered 1,416 fresh coronavirus cases and five new deaths until 8 pm on Saturday. While the overall tally reached 2,40,048 cases, the fatalities went up to 1,341. Meanwhile, the recoveries went up to 2,20,466 with 1,579 persons recovered from the virus in a single day.

At present, there are 18,241 active cases in the state out of which 15,388 are in home/institutional isolation.

Between Saturday and Sunday, around 41,675 samples were tested including 18,337 on primary contacts and 5,001 on secondary contacts. While the results of 1,416 came positive, the reports of 887 are pending.

The positive cases reported include 279 from GHMC, 132 from Rangareddy, 112 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 82 from Nalgonda, 79 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 74 each from Karimnagar and Khammam, 48 from Warangal Urban, 40 from Siddipet, 37 from Suryapet, 34 from Yadadri Bhongir, 33 from Jagtial, 29 from Rajanna Sircilla, 24 from Kamareddy, 23 each from Mulugu and Nagarkurnool, 22 from Warangal Urban, 21 each from Jangaon, Peddapalli and Mahabubnagar, 20 from Wanaparthy, 18 from Adilabad, 16 from Vikarabad, 15 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 9 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 7 from Nizamabad, two cases Narayanpet.