Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 2 November 2020
Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: Telangana has 17,630 covid 19 active cases, while Andhra Pradesh has 23,668.
Coronavirus in Telangana as on 2 November Telangana recorded 922 new COVID19 cases, 1,456 recoveries and 7 deaths on 1st November, taking total cases to 2,40,970 including 2,21,992 recoveries, 1,348 deaths and 17,630 active cases: State Health Department.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 1 November Andhra Pradesh reported 2,618 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the cumulative caseload to 8,25,966. The toll increased to 6,706 as 16 more people succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease. As many as 3,509 Covid-19 patients were declared cured. There are currently 23,668 active cases with 7,95,592 cumulative recoveries, translating to a recovery rate of 96.3%.
Coronavirus in India as on 2 November With 45,230 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 82,29,313. With 496 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,22,607. Total active cases are 5,61,908 after a decrease of 8,550 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 75,44,798 with 53,285 new discharges in the last 24 hrs.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 18 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:15 AM and will set at 5:44 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on November 2 will be 52% and Air Quality will be Fair with 130 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 34 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 24 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:05 AM and will set at 5:36 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on November 2 will be 63% and Air Quality will be Fair with 192 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on November 2 (15 Rabi ul Awal, 1442); Fajr: 5:02 AM; Sunrise: 6:14 AM; Dhuhr: 12:00 PM; Asr: 3:18 PM; Maghrib: 5:45 PM; Isha: 06:59 PM
Live Updates
- 2 Nov 2020 5:45 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Telangana: Telangana recorded 922 coronavirus cases and seven fatalities until 8 pm on Sunday. The total number of cases across the state touched 2,40,970 while the death toll went up to 1,348. In the last 24 hours, around 1,456 persons recovered totalling the overall tally to 2,21,992. Read Full Story
- 2 Nov 2020 5:38 AM GMT
Andhra High Court to hear all petitions from today over three capitals
The final hearing on the petitions filed relating to the three capital will begin from today in Andhra Pradesh High Court. The three-judge bench will hold daily hearings on all the cases. At the last hearing, the bench said that the petitions would be divided and examined on a case-by-case basis. Today, along with the major petitions, some supplementary petitions will be heard. While the highest percentage of supplementary petitions have already been completed, there is a possibility of a daily hearing for another two weeks.
- 2 Nov 2020 5:10 AM GMT
10th class students attend the municipal corporation high school at Thambavanj Gunta Tirupati.
- 2 Nov 2020 5:07 AM GMT
Half of the students attended to classes
After 8 months Schools reopened in Tirupati city by taking Covid 19 precautions. Day one 9,10 classes were conducted. Out of 3024 only 1600 students parents have given consent to send their children to school. Teachers have allowed only 16 students in each class room. MCT Commissioner appointed ANMS, Health Secretaries to monitor the pupils health condition during school hours.
- 2 Nov 2020 4:55 AM GMT
Govt schools reopen for 9, 10 classes
Guntur: The government schools reopened for 9, 10 class students in the district. After testing temperature, the students are allowed into schools.
The Headmaster and teachers created awareness on Civil-19 in the prayer. Steps have taken to maintain social distance in the classrooms. The corporate and private schools did not open their schools.
- 2 Nov 2020 4:48 AM GMT
Delhi Air Quality: Air Quality Index is at 362 in Sonia Vihar, 345 in Bawana, 326 in Patparganj and 373 in Jahangirpuri; all four in 'very poor' category, as per Central Pollution Control Board.
- 2 Nov 2020 4:47 AM GMT
Coronavirus in India: With 45,230 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 82,29,313. With 496 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,22,607.
Total active cases are 5,61,908 after a decrease of 8,550 in last 24 hrs.
Total cured cases are 75,44,798 with 53,285 new discharges in the last 24 hrs.
- 2 Nov 2020 4:46 AM GMT
Total 11,07,43,103 samples tested for COVID19 up to 1st November. Of these, 8,55,800 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)