Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 2 November 2020

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 2 November Telangana recorded 922 new COVID19 cases, 1,456 recoveries and 7 deaths on 1st November, taking total cases to 2,40,970 including 2,21,992 recoveries, 1,348 deaths and 17,630 active cases: State Health Department.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 1 November Andhra Pradesh reported 2,618 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the cumulative caseload to 8,25,966. The toll increased to 6,706 as 16 more people succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease. As many as 3,509 Covid-19 patients were declared cured. There are currently 23,668 active cases with 7,95,592 cumulative recoveries, translating to a recovery rate of 96.3%.

Coronavirus in India as on 2 November With 45,230 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 82,29,313. With 496 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,22,607. Total active cases are 5,61,908 after a decrease of 8,550 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 75,44,798 with 53,285 new discharges in the last 24 hrs.

