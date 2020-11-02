Corona update: 922 new cases, 7 deaths in Telangana

Telangana recorded 922 coronavirus cases and seven fatalities until 8 pm on Sunday. The total number of cases across the state touched 2,40,970 while the death toll went up to 1,348. In the last 24 hours, around 1,456 persons recovered totalling the overall tally to 2,21,992.

At present, there are 17,630 active cases in the state including 14,717 in home/institutional isolation. Around 25,643 samples were tested between Saturday and Sunday including 11,282 on primary contacts and 3,077 on secondary contacts. So far, 43,49,309 tests have been conducted in the state.

The positive cases reported include 256 from GHMC, 56 from Rangareddy, 44 from Sangareddy, 42 from Karimnagar, 40 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 37 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem and Warangal Urban, 33 each from Siddipet and Nalgonda, 31 each from Jagtial and Khammam, 28 from Mahabubnagar, 25 from Nagarkurnool, 24 from Suryapet, 22 each from Mahabubabad and Mancherial, 21 from Nizamabad, 20 from Medak, 16 from Peddapalli, 14 from Mulugu, 13 each from Wanaparthy and Warangal Rural, 12 each from Jangaon and Sircilla, 9 from Yadadri Bhongir, 7 from Adilabad, 6 each from Nirmal and Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 4 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 2 from Vikarabad and one case from Kamareddy.