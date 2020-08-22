Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 22 August 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 22 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana on Friday reported 1,967 coronavirus positive cases and 8 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 99,391 while the deaths at 737.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Friday reported 9544 coronavirus positive cases and 91 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 3,34,940 while the deaths at 3,092.

Coronavirus in India on Friday reported 68,898 coronavirus positive cases and 983 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 2,905,823 while the deaths at 54,849.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 28 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:01 AM and will set at 6:37 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 22 will be 93% and Air Quality will be Fair with 11 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 34 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:52 AM and will set at 6:27 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 22 will be 91% and Air Quality will be Fair with 25 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 22 (2 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:47 AM; Sunrise: 6:00 AM; Dhuhr: 12:19 PM; Asr: 3:36 PM; Maghrib: 6:38 PM; Isha: 7:52 PM

Latest News on Coronavirus