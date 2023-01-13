Waltair Veerayya Movie Twitter Review: BOSS Arachakam Aarambham

Waltair Veerayya aka Chiranjeevi looked terrific in the poster firing the rifle with the dusty fire backdrop. Going with the earlier released trailer, Police officials get alerted as they are informed that RAW has arrested a drug dealer and criminal. But later Chiru is introduced as Waltair Veerayya and the twist in the tale is shown when a few kids in his area breathe their last due to some unknown reason. There enters the Police commissioner Ravi Teja and he tries to arrest Chiru. So, we need to wait and watch the movie to know the reason behind their rivalry. Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja are essaying prominent roles in this movie.Check out live Twitter reactions