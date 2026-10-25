IndiGo and Adani Airports announce phased expansion of international flight operations at Navi Mumbai Airport

Mumbai: Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and IndiGo on Sunday announced plans to expand operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), with the airline set to commence international services from the greenfield airport from February 2027.

As part of the phased transition, IndiGo will gradually shift 12 daily international departures from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to the NMIA.

The transferred routes will include services to Bahrain, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Kuwait, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat, Dhaka, and Jakarta.

The airline will also launch a new daily flight to Kathmandu from the NMIA, taking its international network at the airport to 12 destinations between February and July 2027.

To support the international operations, IndiGo will also move the necessary domestic connectivity from the CSMIA to the NMIA, enabling seamless onward travel for passengers connecting to international flights.

"As part of its expansion at NMIA, IndiGo will progressively transfer 12 daily international departures from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to NMIA, representing all the present operations from CSMIA to Bahrain, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Kuwait, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat, Dhaka, and Jakarta," according to the official statement.

The AAHL has been working to enable the necessary infrastructure at the NMIA for delivering a smooth and efficient transfer experience between IndiGo’s international and domestic services at the NMIA. This will mark the next step of IndiGo’s expansion strategy to build the NMIA as a long-term international hub.

The AAHL said it has been working closely with IndiGo to develop the infrastructure required for smooth transfers between the airline's domestic and international services at NMIA. The move is expected to strengthen Navi Mumbai Airport's position as a long-term international hub for the carrier.

The transition is also expected to ease pressure on capacity-constrained CSMIA. According to the companies, the shift will create room for IndiGo's future international expansion across Asia, Africa and Europe using its growing fleet of Airbus A320, A321 and A321XLR aircraft.

In addition, the transfer of a portion of IndiGo's operations will contribute to the capacity adjustments required for the redevelopment of Terminal 1 at CSMIA, which is targeted for completion by 2030. IndiGo and AAHL said they would continue coordinating to ensure any further operational changes required for the redevelopment are accommodated at CSMIA's Terminal 2.









