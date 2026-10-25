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Gujarat athletes win eight medals at Asian Para Games, including one gold
In Short
Tejalben Damor, also from Sabarkantha, won silver in the women’s 400m T12 event with a time of 57.60 seconds and bronze in the women’s 200m T12 event, finishing in 25.23 seconds.
Gandhinagar: Athletes from Gujarat won eight medals, including one gold, two silver and five bronze, at the Asian Para Games 2026 held in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, with Sabarkantha’s Anjana Bumbadiya's top-of-the-podium finish in the women’s 400m T47 event, with a time of 59.97 seconds, being the highlight.
Tejalben Damor, also from Sabarkantha, won silver in the women’s 400m T12 event with a time of 57.60 seconds and bronze in the women’s 200m T12 event, finishing in 25.23 seconds.
Nimisha from Gandhinagar secured silver in the T47 long jump at the continental event, recording a distance of 5.37 metres. Rakesh Bhatt of Bhavnagar won two bronze medals in the men’s T37 sprint events. While he finished third in the 100m in 11.50 seconds and the 200m in 23.64 seconds.
Gujarat athletes also won two bronze medals in para table tennis.
Bhavinaben Patel of Mehsana and Sonalben Patel of Ahmedabad stood third in women’s singles Class 4-5 and Class 3 events, respectively.
Bhavinaben, an Arjuna Award recipient who has represented India internationally, received financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Gujarat government for her participation in the 2023 Asian Games and Rs 10 lakh for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
She was also awarded Rs 50 lakh by the state government for winning a medal at the 2023 Asian Games in China's Hangzhou.
Sonalben received financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for participating in the 2023 Asian Games and Rs 10 lakh for her participation in the Paris Olympics in 2024.
Nimisha was provided Rs 5 lakh by the state government for participating in the 2023 Asian Games.
She subsequently received Rs 30 lakh for winning gold in the long jump at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Bhatt was also given Rs 5 lakh in financial assistance for his participation in the 2023 Asian Games.
The state government said the support was part of its continued efforts to encourage athletes under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s leadership.
"The performances of Gujarat’s para-athletes reflected their hard work, talent and determination, and could encourage more athletes with disabilities to take up competitive sports and represent India internationally," it added.
The government also highlighted the Centre’s efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote sports and support the all-round development of athletes.
Gujarat athletes win eight medals at Asian Para Games, including one gold
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