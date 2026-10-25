Building 10,000 hostel rooms for students: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday reiterated the government’s commitment to create safe hostel accommodation for 10,000 students in the national capital.

In a message on X, the Chief Minister’s Office wrote, “Delhi is gearing up for a major upgrade in student accommodation! New hostels planned for 10,000 students across the Capital.”

“Safe, comfortable & affordable stays. Better facilities & living spaces. Hostels across colleges & universities. PPP model for improved management. Under Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta’s leadership, Delhi government is working to improve student accommodation and strengthen educational infrastructure,” wrote the Chief Minister’s Office.

The Chief Minister, earlier on Sunday, interacted with residents of the city’s rural areas and participated in a meeting of Palam 360 Khap, promising to carry out all-round development in villages.

In a message on X, the Chief Minister wrote, “Today, I participated in the sacred Life Awakening (Religious Yajna-Ghoga) and Turban Honour Ceremony organised by the Palam 360 Khap.”

“The Palam 360 Khap has played a crucial role across generations in preserving social unity, mutual brotherhood, and our glorious traditions. Its tradition of working to unite society and keep cultural values alive is commendable. Following the revered Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji's mantra of ‘Development as well as Heritage,’ our government is committed to the all-round development of Delhi's villages,” she wrote.

“Recently, a significant step has been taken in this direction by granting urban status to 48 villages to accelerate the pace of development. On this occasion, MP Yogendra Chandeliya, MLA Raj Karan Khatri, Palam 360 Khap President Chaudhary Surendra Solanki, Deepak Bhardwaj and Dinesh Bhardwaj, along with many other esteemed dignitaries, were present,” wrote CM Gupta.

The Chief Minister has also been inspecting the development, beautification and construction works of Chhath ghats along the Munak Canal at Prembari Pul, Singhalpur, an official said.

In a message on X, the Chief Minister wrote, “I inspected the development, beautification, and construction works of Chhath ghats along the Munak Canal at Prembari Pul, Singhalpur.”

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that like other festivals, Chhath Puja is an important festival of faith that also reflects Delhi’s social and cultural diversity.

She said the government’s priority is to ensure that devotees can celebrate the festivals with devotion while receiving adequate facilities, security, cleanliness and a well-managed environment.



