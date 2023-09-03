A teacher par excellence

"Instead of celebrating September 5 as my birthday, it would be my privilege if September 5 is celebrated as Teachers' Day,” said Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in 1962. Though, as the most revered philosopher, profound scholar, visionary statesman, Dr Radhakrishnan scaled great heights in his carrier, playing the vital, varied roles as the university professor of philosophy, university vice-chancellor, ambassador and the vice-president of India, culminating in the august office of the President of India, Dr Radhakrishnan continued to love knowledge, scholarship and teaching and remained a dedicated teacher, inspiring people in all fields with his noble thoughts, ideas and actions.

So September 5 is celebrated as Teachers' Day, recalling the noble services and profound thoughts of this illustrious teacher, eminent philosopher and statesman and honouring teachers for their significant It is the day on which the teachers are rededicated to the mission of teaching and of moulding the youth into responsible citizens of the country to serve the nation in their chosen-fields.

To Dr Radhakrishnan, teaching is not a profession but a sacred mission and a calling for the building of the nation. True education in his view is not the acquisition of information and technical skills though they are very essential in modern society. Information is not knowledge, nor is knowledge wisdom. "The end-product of education should be a free creative man who battles against historical circumstances and adversities. The teacher gives the spark which enables students to develop a new outlook on life and a new kind of being." Love of the pupils, Dr Radhakrishnan opines, is the first essential quality of a successful teacher, apart from intellectual efficiency. He also emphasises spiritual sensitivity in education. Besides showing to the world, the glory of Indian culture, as a philosopher, Radhakrishnan made an in-depth, analytical study of Indian philosophy and western philosophy and brought out the synthesis of both philosophies with their fundamental, universal tenets, creating a bridge between the East and the West.

As the teacher par excellence, the philosopher of global renown, the visionary statesman, the spell-binding orator, the remarkable savant and the wise President of India, Dr Radhakrishnan is ever enshrined in all our hearts. On Teachers' Day, the nation pays glowing tributes to this glorious son of the Mother India.

– Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki, Kakinada