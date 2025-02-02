Budget Promises Growth Push, Yet Concerns Remain

The Union Budget 2025-26 casts an eye on forthcoming elections in some States like Bihar and North East. The proposals in budget related to agriculture are far from the cries of farmers. The budget does not address unemployment in a way it suits the magnitude of the issue. The budget for improving the airports may only benefit a particular company as 81 crore people are not crying for this. Budget helps increasing seats in medical seats but what is needed is gross improvement in the quality of medical education. Many super speciality hospitals are living with inadequate faculties. 100% FDI in insurance is going to end up in a chaotic situation as the performance of foreign insurance companies are far from Indian companies' performance. The government should recollect the reasons for nationalising the companies then. Moreover, it is not a labour-intensive field. Response to the condition of investing all the premiums in India may not encourage the foreign players. Simplifying mergers will bring down the employment and it is aimed at hastening the process of monopolising the fields. Rs 10 lakh crore allocated for capital expenditure is far less than the need. The target for fiscal deficit indicates the need for further tightening of belts for the poor. Changes in duties are likely to further tilt the trade imbalance unfavorable to India. Concessions extended to certain life-saving medicines are welcome.

Exempting Rs 12 lakh from personal income tax is welcome. Relief given to senior citizens fail to enthuse them. Restructured slabs of Income Tax need reconsideration. Overall, the budget is essentially pro-rich as usual.

–A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

Some relief has been given to the salaried people in the budget. But we pay higher rates of GST. Job creation finds no mention in the budget. Bihar got more preferential treatment in the budget since it is going to the polls this year. Gold rates are increasing abnormally daily making it beyond the reach of the poor and the middle class. It needs to be checked.

– Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai

The Union Budget 2025 provided a big relief for middle class groups. It gave a tax waiver on individuals earning up to 12 Lakhs annually, this encourages the purchasing capacity of middle class as well as boosts their spirit. Meanwhile, the employees opting the new tax regime will automatically be benefited with these new slabs, the Old regime ones have to opt for the change. However the catch is one has to be market ready in this new emerging AI tech world. Also tax on rental income is also waived up to 6 lakhs annually encouraging Constructions for middle class.

– Saketh Sirasanagandla, Hyderabad

From announcement for strengthening India's textile sector to attaining Atmanirbharta in Urea Production to rolling out a novel scheme for SC/ST first time women entrepreneurs, the budget is aspirational in making India as a global hub for the toys. It is welcoming that the government is focusing on National Manufacturing Mission, Clean-Tech Manufacturing, establishment of five national Centres of Excellence along with Bhartiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme is also welcoming. The Union Budget is much aspirational along with the Economic Survey 2025 so disclosed by the Union Government, hold cheer and concern together. The projected growth highlighted by the survey is 6.3 to 6.8% which may not be adequate enough to serve India's expectation of Vision 2047. Although the government is doing exceptionally well in creating National Infrastructure, private participation can take the same to the next level. India also needs to upskill its workforce for AI-based job role. The

rolling of health tax idea is also welcoming to avoid India becoming a destination of ultra processed food lovers. The call for India to handle too much Chinese dependence for critical supplies is another welcoming initiatives.

– Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

The Union Budget 2025-26 presents a mix of opportunities and challenges. On the positive side, tax relief for the middle class provides much-needed financial ease, while significant investments in rural development, roads, and railways aim to boost infrastructure and connectivity. The government’s focus on attracting foreign direct investments is a strategic move to counter the recent slowdown in inflows, and new schemes for MSMEs offer growth prospects for small businesses. Additionally, measures to stabilize the rupee are timely, given concerns about currency depreciation.

However, challenges remain. The slowdown in GDP growth is a pressing concern, and while the budget lays a foundation for economic stability, stronger interventions are needed to accelerate growth. The manufacturing sector, a key driver of employment and industrial expansion, still lacks sufficient policy push. A major concern is the regional imbalance in fund allocations, with Bihar receiving significant attention while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana seem to have been overlooked. This raises questions about equitable distribution of resources across states.

Overall, the budget takes some encouraging steps but falls short in certain areas that need more focused policy action to ensure balanced and sustainable economic growth.

– Srinivaas Goud Muddam, Hyderabad

In a move that had Parliament buzzing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a series of tax reliefs and a big thanks right after. The big news? No income tax for anyone earning up to Rs 12 lakh and that cheers everyone. But that’s not all. Senior citizens can now enjoy a higher tax-free interest limit of Rs 1 lakh. The TDS threshold on rent is also up to Rs 6 lakh, making life a little easier for both tenants and landlords. And for families sending kids abroad for studies, the removal of TCS on education-related remittances is a game-changer. The Union Budget 2025 is a holistic budget that will be applauded not only in India but abroad also.

As Sitharaman prepared to present her eighth consecutive Union Budget, she donned the eye-catching saree, underscoring the importance of preserving India's age-old craftsmanship and artistry. The event marked a significant moment in the country's financial history, as Sitharaman became the first finance minister to deliver eight straight budgets, surpassing Morarji Desai's earlier record. Budget 2025 holds great significance, as it represents the second full budget under the Modi 3.0 government. Her dedication to upholding India's cultural heritage is a testament to her commitment to serving the nation and its people. With the nation holding its breath in anticipation of the budget announcement, Sitharaman's decision to wear the hand-painted saree sends a powerful message – one that resonates deeply within the hearts of every Indian citizen. Moreover, the impact of Covid 2019 will hover over public interest as the vegetable and fruit prices touch a new high during the winter season as well. Again, retirees showed a sigh of relief as the income tax also under the new Income-tax regime received a sigh of relief.

– Jayanthy Subramaniam, Mumbai

The budget presented by the Finance minister is unique and catchy unless studied in detail. Superficially the minister stated that there is no tax until an annual income of Rs 12.00 lacs which is wrong because the IT slab itself starts from an income of Rs 4.00 lacs. The minister mainly focussed on earning individuals anticipating that they would plough back and invest Rs 8.00 lacs directly or indirectly under different heads into the exchequer beyond their earnings above Rs 4.00 lacs. Of course, the interest exemption for senior citizens has been raised to Rs 1.00 lac from existing Rs 50,000. No mention regarding health insurance premium payment or waiving of GST on insurances made by the senior citizens. Budget only promotes investments from the haves but nothing about have nots who have marginal incomes around Rs 7.00 lacs with no investments chances due to raising costs of survival.

– Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

The ruling parties in India are used to cooking up survey reports favourable on the eve of submission of budget. The NDA government has been patting itself for catapulting India's economy to world's 5th position and projecting it to reach the 3rd position sooner than later. However, always the ground level situation is quite opposite. Modi & Co should stop cheating the common man, having tasted the wrath of the electorate during 2024 polls. Time for them to tell the truth about the phenomenal growth of India's debt in ten years. While the common man is always at the receiving end, the rich become richer each passing year, thanks to pro-rich policies of NDA. The record GST revenue notwithstanding, the NDA borrowed huge money from all available sources, but would never let the common man about it's spending. In otherwords there is no transparency in the entire process. It is therefore time for the government to come clean on the subject, instead of glossing over the Indian economy by giving out a rosy picture. The nextgen reforms are very much important for the growth of our economy.

– Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

The 2025-26 budget by the Modi government is a symbol of economic empowerment, innovation, and inclusive growth, propelling India toward becoming a global superpower. Tax relief for the middle class, ‘Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana’ and ‘Dalhan Atmanirbharta Mission’ in agriculture, along with the ‘Gramin Samriddhi Yojana’, will boost employment and development in villages. A 20 crore loan guarantee for startups and MSMEs, tax exemption on life-saving medicines, and 10,000 new medical seats will ensure accessible healthcare. This budget is a historic step toward ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India), making India unbeatable in economy, society, and industry.

–Prof R K Jain, Barwani (MP)