Cleansing politics is in hands of electorate

The writer V Ramu Saarma's Bold Talk that democracy has not mitigated the growing restlessness and problems faced by the young and old alike despite being the most preferred form of governance is only due to failure of political class to eradicate social ills prevalent in the society is absolutely correct. Indeed, the fact remains that elected representatives do not always voice the millions they represent and are mostly divided on every issue for one reason or the other. It is a sorry state of affairs that many political leaders suffer from serious ego problems fail to see reason and, as a result, political vendetta takes precedence in every issue over governance.

Further, when the politics of regional parties in particular have been more or less a family affair, the politics have not only become hollow but also bereft of ideology and commitment to the people. This resulted in only faster degradation of politics across the country. Failures by successive governments since independence led to a spate of undesirable and unethical events taking shape from time to time that saw democracy undermined to a large extent. In short, politicians have been only groping in the dark due to internal squabbles and groupism in the party, not rising above selfish and sectarian politics. All in all, keeping in view that faith can move mountains, therefore, it is prime duty of electorate to choose and encourage honest politicians so that real democracy takes shape, a dire need for the welfare and well-being of every citizen of the country.

– K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Political leaders are expert jumping masters from one party to another after the election dates are declared. Those whose candidatures are denied to contest, they are shamelessly choosing any party which offers party ticket. Party supremos are also heeding to the demands of defectors. This has become a ceaseless disease. How can such ones suddenly change gears to support the hitherto hated party and start praising it? How can people expect them to be trustworthy if elected? Power is more vital than party which is a myth and members are real. In this scenario, all parties are said to be the pieces of same bundle of cloth but with separate symbols and names. Power shifts from one hand to another. People as usual curse themselves and blame their fate for falling prey from the jaws of lion to that of tiger and vice versa.

–Dr NSR Murthy,Secunderabad

Even as wine and whiskey mature with time, Indian politics is yet to come of age despite 75-odd years since Independence. The trend was more or less level-headed initially for few decades since India’s independence that had followed rules of law in governance meticulously in upholding Parliamentary discipline and level-laying in politics and public life under stalwart statesmen of erudite and experienced leaders who used to be role models and inspiration for other budding and upcoming political class then; but we do not see similar leaders of such calibre and grit to guide and persevere with the qualities of nationalism and oneness among communities as ideals of inclusiveness that have once prevailed upon all who put the national goal and interest above all without falling into temptations of regional, caste and communal traps, about which they did not think of; and discouraged any such idea sprouting in the minds of cadres in their midst, lest it took deep roots and impossible to uproot, later. The present situation in India is entirely different as political leadership has become more selfish and dynasty politics is being practised by the majority of political parties to be in power eternally at the cost of the country. These political entities feel that by throwing crumbs and titbits to the electorate they can easily muster the majority needed in a democratic way and continue to rule to loot the nation that will put to shame the then British Raj. The culture of freebies and communal politics has already reached the crescendo of unhealthy proportions in the name of federalism as an alibi to loot and defraud the nation in encouraging communalism openly that suits the radical Ismamist groups well. Lawmakers in the Parliament and Assemblies are behaving like agents for vested interests for the promotion and advantage of NGOs and foreign entities inimical and out to wreck the country. The stories of Mahua Moitra and AAP ministers; including its chief minister Arvind Kejriwal are before us all.

– S Lakshmi,Hyderabad